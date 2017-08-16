FREE backpacks and supplies given out TODAY at the Salvation Army

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

The Salvation Army in Spokane will be handing out 5,000 FREE backpacks filled with supplies TODAY ONLY!



WHERE: 204 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99207



WHEN: Wednesday, August 16th from 8am - 6pm



All backpacks and supplies are distributed according to student grade level (K through 12), on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Backpacks and supplies are distributed to parents or guardians, and the following materials are required for participation:

1. Photo identification for parent or guardian.

2. Proof of children living in your household (School Registration, DSHS statement, ID card for each student, Medical Cards, & etc).



Come and get a photo with a surprise Mascot throughout the event!!



This distribution is made possible by Cenex Zip Trip.

LOOK at these backpacks! ?????? 5,000 of them are here at the @SalvationArmyNW off of Indiana and Ruby! @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/X3aAJHBunU — Morgan Marum (@KHQMorgan) August 16, 2017