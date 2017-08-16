FREE backpacks and supplies given out TODAY at the Salvation Arm - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

FREE backpacks and supplies given out TODAY at the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Spokane will be handing out 5,000 FREE backpacks filled with supplies TODAY ONLY!

WHERE: 204 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99207

WHEN: Wednesday, August 16th from 8am - 6pm

All backpacks and supplies are distributed according to student grade level (K through 12), on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Backpacks and supplies are distributed to parents or guardians, and the following materials are required for participation:
1. Photo identification for parent or guardian.
2. Proof of children living in your household (School Registration, DSHS statement, ID card for each student, Medical Cards, & etc).

Come and get a photo with a surprise Mascot throughout the event!!

This distribution is made possible by Cenex Zip Trip.

  One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 8:01 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.

  Can an unmarked police car pull you over?

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 10:30 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.

  Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 9:27 AM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m.  When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.

  U.S. Coast Guard reports downed Army helicopter with 5 crew aboard off coast of Oahu

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:54 AM EDT

    HONOLULU - Coast Guard and Army personnel are responding to a report of a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five crew aboard approximately two miles west of Kaena Point, Oahu. Just after 10pm Tuesday night, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center in Honolulu received a call from personnel at Wheeler Army Airfield stating they lost communications with one of their UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews.

  Multiple Confederate monuments covered up or removed

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 8:55 AM EDT

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's largest city has used a wooden structure to cover up a Confederate monument in a downtown park.  Legislators passed a law earlier this year prohibiting the removal of structures including rebel memorials. So Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the city's 52-foot-tall Confederate obelisk covered with wooden panels.

