1 of 2 escaped inmates captured in Portland

On Wednesday morning, Portland police thanked a citizen who spotted Munter. Officers arrested him at a 7-Eleven at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

One of two inmates who escaped while assigned to a firefighting crew in south-central Washington state was arrested in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday morning.

KATU-TV reports that the other escaped inmate is still at large.

Police say Tyray Munter and Maksim Petrovskiy escaped from the Goldendale Department of Natural Resources fire crew at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Portland police thanked a citizen who spotted Munter. Officers arrested him at a 7-Eleven at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

Officials are still searching for the other escaped inmate, Petrovskiy.

Both inmates had been held at the Olympic Corrections Center near Forks, Washington.

Munter is serving a six-year sentence on assault and theft charges. Petrovskiy was convicted of stealing a vehicle.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)