Campbell Soup CEO resigns from White House jobs panel over Trump - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Campbell Soup CEO resigns from White House jobs panel over Trump's comments on racism

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The CEO of Campbell Soup is resigning from a White House jobs panel over comments about racism made by President Donald Trump.
    
Campbell CEO Denise Morrison said in a company release Wednesday, "Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville. I believe the President should have been - and still needs to be - unambiguous on that point."
    
Trump suggested in remarks Tuesday that the white supremacists and counter-protesters both blameworthy for violence that erupted this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    
Morrison said the president's comments triggered her resignation from the manufacturing jobs panel.
    
Morrison is the seventh person to resign from two major advisory panels this week following Trump's comments.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane

    One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-08-16 00:01:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.

    >>

  • Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd

    Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 9:27 AM EDT2017-08-15 13:27:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m.  When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m.  When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    >>

  • Can an unmarked police car pull you over?

    Can an unmarked police car pull you over?

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-08-16 02:30:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Pelosi blames GOP for "deafening silence"

    Pelosi blames GOP for "deafening silence"

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-08-16 19:14:20 GMT

    WASHINGTON - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is criticizing Republicans who haven't spoken out against President Donald Trump's comments on white supremacists. Speaking in Los Angeles Wednesday, the Democratic leader said there is a "deafening silence" from most of her Republican colleagues. She says: "I hope that we will hear more from them."

    >>

    WASHINGTON - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is criticizing Republicans who haven't spoken out against President Donald Trump's comments on white supremacists. Speaking in Los Angeles Wednesday, the Democratic leader said there is a "deafening silence" from most of her Republican colleagues. She says: "I hope that we will hear more from them."

    >>

  • 20 tons of Nutella, 30 tons of juice stolen in Germany

    20 tons of Nutella, 30 tons of juice stolen in Germany

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-08-16 17:58:49 GMT

    GERMANY - We love Nutella as much as the next person, but we're not sure what we'd do with $82,000 worth of the stuff.  Police in Germany say 20 tons of the hazelnut spread with cocoa were recently stolen. For reference, 20 tons of Nutella equals about 1,000 jars of the delicious concoction. Police also say some Kinder Surprise eggs and other chocolate items were also taken in the heist. 

    >>

    GERMANY - We love Nutella as much as the next person, but we're not sure what we'd do with $82,000 worth of the stuff.  Police in Germany say 20 tons of the hazelnut spread with cocoa were recently stolen. For reference, 20 tons of Nutella equals about 1,000 jars of the delicious concoction. Police also say some Kinder Surprise eggs and other chocolate items were also taken in the heist. 

    >>

  • Campbell Soup CEO resigns from White House jobs panel over Trump's comments on racism

    Campbell Soup CEO resigns from White House jobs panel over Trump's comments on racism

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-08-16 17:32:18 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The CEO of Campbell Soup is resigning from a White House jobs panel over comments about racism made by President Donald Trump. Campbell CEO Denise Morrison said in a company release Wednesday, "Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The CEO of Campbell Soup is resigning from a White House jobs panel over comments about racism made by President Donald Trump. Campbell CEO Denise Morrison said in a company release Wednesday, "Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville.

    >>
    •   