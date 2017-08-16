20 tons of Nutella, 30 tons of juice stolen in Germany

We love Nutella as much as the next person, but we're not sure what we'd do with $82,000 worth of the stuff.

Police in Germany say 20 tons of the hazelnut spread with cocoa were recently stolen. For reference, 20 tons of Nutella equals about 1,000 jars of the delicious concoction. Police also say some Kinder Surprise eggs and other chocolate items were also taken in the heist.

A spokesman told local media the perpetrators would have needed a truck of their own, not just a car, to be able to tow such heavy cargo.

Separately, police in the northern town of Wittenburg were searching for a semi-trailer filled with 30 tons of fruit juice that was stolen sometime on Saturday morning. It's unsure if they're related.

"Anyone offered large quantities [of chocolate] via unconventional channels should report it to the police immediately."

Juice and Nutella? Hang on, I'm gonna check and make sure my niece wasn't in Germany recently.

Meanwhile, police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.