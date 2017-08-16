Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting

Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review.

The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter.

Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd. A witness told the paper he saw a man fall out of a blue car, bleeding heavily. Despite CPR efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said after the shooting they were unsure if it was accidental or on purpose. The victim has not yet been identified.