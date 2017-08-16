Governors Inslee and Walker push back on Trump administration regarding legalized marijuana

Governors Inslee and Walker push back on Trump administration regarding legalized marijuanaPosted: Updated:
One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.>>
Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Can an unmarked police car pull you over?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.>>
Spokane Valley SWAT standoff ends in arrests; drugs, weapons recovered
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Spokane Valley SWAT team arrived at a house in the 10900 block of East Grace to assist detectives in serving a search warrant connected to a drugs and weapons investigation. Detectives received information that the people inside the house may be armed. Initially one man and a woman followed SWAT Team commands, exited the house and were detained.>>
Ione man hit by car says vehicle may have been targeting his dog
IONE, Wash. - Pend Oreille County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a hit-and-run crash in Ione Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement and medics responded to the victim's home near Ione Park, while U.S. Border Patrol Agents checked the area for the suspect vehicle. First responders spoke to the 58-year-old victim who had injuries consistent with being hit by a car.>>
Are your eclipse glasses real?
SPOKANE, Wash. - We’re just days away from one of the most anticipated solar eclipses of our lifetime, and people want to know how to stay safe while looking straight into the sun. But after Amazon issued refunds for possibly fake eclipse glasses, some are questioning if their pair is safe or not. “I think all consumers just took for granted that they were safe,” said Dwayne Brecto, who bought 50 pairs on Amazon.>>
Governors Inslee and Walker push back on Trump administration regarding legalized marijuana
JUNEAU, Alaska - Governors in at least two states that have legalized recreational marijuana are pushing back against the Trump administration and defending their efforts to regulate the industry. Alaska Gov. Bill Walker sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week, asking the Department of Justice to maintain the Obama administration's more hands-off enforcement approach to states that have legalized the drug.>>
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review. The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.>>
Pelosi blames GOP for "deafening silence"
WASHINGTON - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is criticizing Republicans who haven't spoken out against President Donald Trump's comments on white supremacists. Speaking in Los Angeles Wednesday, the Democratic leader said there is a "deafening silence" from most of her Republican colleagues. She says: "I hope that we will hear more from them.">>
20 tons of Nutella, 30 tons of juice stolen in Germany
GERMANY - We love Nutella as much as the next person, but we're not sure what we'd do with $82,000 worth of the stuff. Police in Germany say 20 tons of the hazelnut spread with cocoa were recently stolen. For reference, 20 tons of Nutella equals about 1,000 jars of the delicious concoction. Police also say some Kinder Surprise eggs and other chocolate items were also taken in the heist.>>
Campbell Soup CEO resigns from White House jobs panel over Trump's comments on racism
WASHINGTON (AP) - The CEO of Campbell Soup is resigning from a White House jobs panel over comments about racism made by President Donald Trump. Campbell CEO Denise Morrison said in a company release Wednesday, "Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville.>>
1 of 2 escaped inmates captured in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. - One of two inmates who escaped while assigned to a firefighting crew in south-central Washington state was arrested in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday morning. KATU-TV reports that the other escaped inmate is still at large. Police say Tyray Munter and Maksim Petrovskiy escaped from the Goldendale Department of Natural Resources fire crew at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.>>
U.S. Coast Guard reports downed Army helicopter with 5 crew aboard off coast of Oahu
HONOLULU - Coast Guard and Army personnel are responding to a report of a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five crew aboard approximately two miles west of Kaena Point, Oahu. Just after 10pm Tuesday night, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center in Honolulu received a call from personnel at Wheeler Army Airfield stating they lost communications with one of their UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews.>>
FREE backpacks and supplies given out TODAY at the Salvation Army
KHQ.COM - The Salvation Army in Spokane will be handing out 5,000 FREE backpacks filled with supplies TODAY ONLY! WHERE: 204 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99207 WHEN: Wednesday, August 16th from 8am - 6pm All backpacks and supplies are distributed according to student grade level (K through 12), on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.>>
Multiple Confederate monuments covered up or removed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's largest city has used a wooden structure to cover up a Confederate monument in a downtown park. Legislators passed a law earlier this year prohibiting the removal of structures including rebel memorials. So Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the city's 52-foot-tall Confederate obelisk covered with wooden panels.>>
