Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 16thPosted: Updated:
Trump isolation growing as business panels dismantled
Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea
LL Bean boosting production of iconic boot
Missouri regulators reject massive Midwest wind power line
White House: Gov't to make health law payments this month
On a chaotic day in DC, Trump goes after Amazon, again
Business execs shunned Trump panels before he disbanded them
New Zealand lawmaker says good chance of Pacific trade deal
The Latest: Guam starts new school year despite NK threat
New life for Medicaid after GOP's health care debacle
Level 3 evacuations in place for Monument Hill fire near Quincy
QUINCY, Wash. - Update 11 p.m. Wednesday: The Grant County Sheriff's office reports the Monument Hill Fire burning near Quincy is 500 acres and growing as of Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office says state mobilization has been approved for the fire, which means firefighting resources from across the state of Washington can be assigned to help fight the fire.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 16th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 16th.>>
Dog lost during windstorm returns home 2 years later
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Spokane was hit by a massive windstorm back in 2015, it took its toll on many people. But one family was hit extra hard. During the storm Shanley Heinsma's son let her dog Shadow out of the house, that was the last time she saw her.>>
Woman, child hospitalized in auto vs pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say a woman is in very critical condition after she and her child were hit by a car around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The two pedestrians were initially trapped under the vehicle.>>
How will pets react to solar eclipse?
SPOKANE, Wash. - As many of us look forward to next week's eclipse, it could bring some unexpected reactions from certain furry members of your family. The thing is, there's not a lot of research about how pets or even wild animals react to solar eclipses, simply because they don't happen that often. Unlike fireworks, the eclipse won't make noise, so your pets probably won't be scared of it, but every animal is different.>>
Heroin kit found behind west central Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Heroin use and drug use in Spokane has gone up exponentially in the last few years. In 2010 there were 30 overdose deaths in Spokane County. Last year, there were 81. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tells us emergency responders are called to 20 overdose situations per day. One man living in west central Spokane says he found a heroin kit behind a neighbor's house.>>
Despite eviction notice from City, Blessings Under the Bridge says it’s not going anywhere
SPOKANE, Wash. - Every Wednesday, Blessings Under the Bridge serves a hot meal to nearly 400 people who gather underneath Interstate 90 at 4th Avenue and McClellan Street. But in a few weeks, the non-profit organization won’t be allowed to meet there, at least according to the City of Spokane, who gave them an eviction notice in May.>>
Confederate memorial in Helena ordered removed
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Helena City Commission has ordered the removal of a Confederate memorial from a city park. Mayor Jim Smith said during an administrative meeting Wednesday evening that he believes the memorial poses a safety concern following a weekend of violence, including a death, at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.>>
New Washington State Univ. medical school welcomes 1st class
SPOKANE, Wash. - The new Washington State University medical school is welcoming its first class of students. The students arrive Wednesday at the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane. Officials for the medical school say it will focus on training doctors to work in underserved areas of the state. The state keeps a list of medically underserved areas, based on the number of providers, the number of elderly residents and infant mortality rates.>>
Driver of Texas trailer indicted for 10 passengers' deaths
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted the driver of a tractor-trailer crammed with people illegally entering the United States in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 10 people. James Matthew Bradley Jr. was charged Wednesday with five separate counts, including conspiracy to transport immigrants for financial gain resulting in death.>>
