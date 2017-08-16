Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 16th

NEW YORK (AP) -- No, the volume is just fine. It's the song.

An unusual tune has found its way onto the top 50 on the iTunes charts, alongside Ed Sheeran and Keith Urban hits. The song is completely silent. "A a a a a Very Good Song" costs 99 cents for just under 10 minutes of dead air.

While the musical quality of the track is debatable, its popularity is due to its simple role: When people plug smartphones into a car, usually the first song alphabetically plays by default. "A a a a a Very Good Song" offers users several minutes of respite.

The "song" is the brainchild of Samir Mezrahi, who released it last week. While high on iTunes, the song hasn't made much of a stir on Google Play.

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) -- A Vermont man is charged with spraying liquid manure on a marked U.S. Customs and Border Protection car after confronting an agent about immigration enforcement.

Fifty-three-year-old Mark Johnson, of Alburgh, is due in court Thursday to answer charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Johnson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the agent was parked at the entrance to a field near the Canadian border where Johnson was spreading manure Aug. 3. He says he asked the agent why authorities weren't doing more to arrest immigrants who are in the country illegally and working on Vermont farms. He says the agent was rude.

Johnson says he didn't know the car was behind him when he turned on his spreader.

Agency spokeswoman Stephanie Malin says Vermont prosecutors are handling the case.



ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Anyone who recognizes a man accused of robbing stores in the St. Louis area while wearing jean shorts is being urged to call "the fashion police."

St. Louis County Police dubbed the suspect the "jorts-wearing bandit" in a tweet on Monday, and included a photo. The tweet says the suspect's "disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends."

Officer Ben Granda said the unarmed suspect approached a cashier at a Walgreens store in Lemay with merchandise on Aug. 8, and then overpowered her when she opened the cash drawer. The man is also suspected of targeting at least two Walgreens stores in the city of St. Louis. No serious injuries have been reported.

Police said in an earlier tweet that anyone who recognizes the man should contact law enforcement or "the fashion police."

Although the man's identify remains a mystery, the robberies have been getting publicity. Granda said officers were passing ideas back and forth when they came up with the moniker.

"We try to have a little fun with it to draw more attention to it than it normally would have," said Granda.

Jorts have been denigrated as a holdover of '90s men's fashion, but they've recently regained some popularity. Granda said he himself hasn't worn jorts since around 1997.

JACKSON, N.H. (AP) -- Maybe these golfers in New Hampshire didn't yell "fore" but they might have considered "llama on the links."

Golfers at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Jackson were joined Monday on the sixth fairway by a llama that escaped from his pen about 2 miles (over 3 kilometers) through some woods.

The Conway Daily Sun reports that the pack animal, named Noir, was friendly and got in pictures with the golfers.

The fugitive is well known to local police. Officers escorted him home in June when he escaped from his electric fence enclosure. And this time, Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley again returned him to his pen with help from his owner, Russ Miller.

Miller admits the electric fence needs to be a little higher.

BERLIN (AP) -- German customs officers say they have found and destroyed 20 rotten snake heads found in a package that had arrived from Nigeria.

A spokeswoman for Munich's main customs office said Wednesday that officers discovered the snake parts when they X-rayed a three-kilogram (6.6-pound) package last week.

Marie Mueller said that when officers then opened the parcel the stench of the rotten snake heads was "simply overwhelming and unbearable."

Mueller said the snake heads were immediately burned to prevent the spread of possible diseases.

She said the customs office has repeatedly intercepted packages from western Africa with snake heads which are sent to Germany as a delicacy.

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) -- Police say the DJ at a Pennsylvania couple's wedding reception made off with $600 in gifted money.

State troopers arrested Edward Kendrick McCarty this month on theft charges. He's accused of stealing cards from a box meant for the bride and groom.

Ashley Karasek tells the Tribune-Review McCarty had the box for most of the evening of her July 29 wedding and she saw guests passing him cards. Police say McCarthy confessed to stealing the cards because of financial struggles.

Karasek says she's now contacting her wedding guests and asking how much money they gave the couple as gifts.

She says her advice to couples is to get a wedding card box with a lock.

No lawyer is listed for McCarty in online court documents.

BRICK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a New Jersey couple exploited a computer glitch on a home improvement chain's website to get thousands of dollars' worth of items shipped to their home for free.

Ocean County prosecutors say 40-year-old Kimy Velazquez and his 24-year-old wife, Romela Velazquez, stole enough items from Lowe's to fill an 18-foot (5.5-meter) trailer. The items ranged from a gazebo to $2,500 worth of underwear.

Authorities declined to provide details on the computer glitch.

Authorities say the Brick residents tried to get about $258,068 worth of unpaid merchandise overall but received only about $13,000 in merchandise. They say the couple sold the items on Facebook for less than half the original price.

It wasn't known Tuesday if they've retained attorneys. A phone number couldn't be found for them.

MALMEDY, Belgium (AP) - Defying rain and a tainted egg scandal that has shaken European consumers, a Belgian town has turned nearly 10,000 eggs into a giant omelet for the whole community.

Cooks and volunteers whipped up the massive concoction Tuesday using enormous wooden utensils, an oversized and oiled pan, bacon and green onions. They then distributed it to a hungry public.

It's an annual event in the town of Malmedy that took on greater meaning this year, as several European countries have reported receiving eggs or egg products contaminated by a pesticide.

Several Dutch and Belgian poultry producers are under investigation, though no one has fallen ill from the eggs and health risk is considered low.

Omelet event co-founder Benedicte Mathy says organizers verified the sourcing for all the eggs used and deemed them danger-free.

RYE, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire had their hands full after a pet iguana got loose and bit a cyclist.

Officers responded after the cyclist tried lassoing the roaming reptile with a leash Monday morning in Rye. Police safely caught the iguana and found its owner by posting on social media.

The 10-year-old iguana, whose name is Mr. Jingles, was reunited with its owner Brenda Schultz, who tells WMUR-TV she's grateful someone saw her pet after he slipped out of a hole in a window screen.

The cyclist who tried corralling Mr. Jingles wasn't seriously hurt.

Police say no charges will be filed against the owner.

Charles Walters' car is out of this world.

The Brooklyn dad's "spaceship" has been turning heads and filling Brooklynites' Instagram feeds since he parked it on his leafy Prospect Heights block a few days ago.

On a recent afternoon, a steady stream of pedestrians and drivers stopped when they spotted the futuristic vehicle on the brownstone block. They snapped selfies and photos of the car, a Chevrolet Blazer encased in steel, to give it its extraterrestrial appearance.

"Is that a spaceship?" one driver yelled before belting out a laugh.

Walters, a father of two and entrepreneur interested in drones and space travel, revels in the head scratching.

"People they stop, and they look, and then they think, 'What is this'?" Walters told NBC 4 New York during a short spin around the neighborhood Tuesday. "The number one question we get is, 'What is this?'"

Walters said he and a team of employees constructed the spaceship in Bushwick more than a year ago. It usually stays parked in a garage in the neighborhood, Walters said. But he took it to Prospect Heights over the weekend so he could play with his kids and pique Brooklynites' interest.

Charles Walters took his "spaceship" out for a spin on a recent afternoon in Prospect Heights.(Published Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017)

"What's life about if you can't have fun and freak people out?" Walters said.

Passersby are most definitely intrigued.

"What kind of car is that?" a driver who pulled over next to the vehicle asked Walters as he was climbing out of the driver's seat Tuesday.

"It's a spaceship," he joked. "Want to go to space?"

