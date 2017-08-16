Deputy charged with leaking airport shooting video to TMZ

Deputy charged with leaking airport shooting video to TMZPosted: Updated:
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review. The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.>>
One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.>>
Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Spokane Valley SWAT standoff ends in arrests; drugs, weapons recovered
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Spokane Valley SWAT team arrived at a house in the 10900 block of East Grace to assist detectives in serving a search warrant connected to a drugs and weapons investigation. Detectives received information that the people inside the house may be armed. Initially one man and a woman followed SWAT Team commands, exited the house and were detained.>>
Can an unmarked police car pull you over?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.>>
Neo-Nazi site sued for defamation, struggles to stay online
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Muslim-American radio host is accusing the publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website of defaming him by falsely labeling him the "mastermind" of a deadly concert bombing in England, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday>>
Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review. The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.>>
NYPD: Teen chokes mom's ex-boyfriend to death after seeing him beat her
NEW YORK - An 18-year-old New York boy has been charged after police say he choked his mom's ex-boyfriend to death after witnessing the man beat her. Luis Moux has been charged with manslaughter. Police say the mother's ex-boyfriend showed up at the family apartment to speak to the boy's mother and the two began arguing in the hallway.>>
Registered sex offender caught filming girl at library
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A registered sex offender caught filming a 13-year-old girl at a Washington library was charged with first-degree voyeurism. The Kitsap Sun reports 44-year-old Travis Wade Moore was confronted in the children's section of the Poulsbo Library on Friday by a Poulsbo Police sergeant.>>
Deputy charged with leaking airport shooting video to TMZ
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida sheriff's deputy has been charged with copying a videotape of a mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale's airport and leaking it to the website TMZ. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Deputy Michael Dingman "chose to tarnish the badge.">>
Facebook bans white nationalist's accounts over hate speech
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Facebook has banned the Facebook and Instagram accounts of a white nationalist who attended the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that ended in deadly violence. Facebook spokeswoman Ruchika Budhraja tells The Associated Press that the profile pages of Christopher Cantwell have been removed as well as a page connected to his podcast.>>
Trump authorizes expanded college assistance for veterans
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Donald Trump has authorized the largest expansion of college assistance for military veterans in a decade. Trump signed a veterans' education bill into law Wednesday at his golf club in central New Jersey. The law removes a 15-year time limit on using GI benefits and increases money for thousands serving in the National Guard and Reserve.>>
Governors Inslee and Walker push back on Trump administration regarding legalized marijuana
Governors Inslee and Walker push back on Trump administration regarding legalized marijuana
JUNEAU, Alaska - Governors in at least two states that have legalized recreational marijuana are pushing back against the Trump administration and defending their efforts to regulate the industry. Alaska Gov. Bill Walker sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week, asking the Department of Justice to maintain the Obama administration's more hands-off enforcement approach to states that have legalized the drug.>>
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
Pelosi blames GOP for "deafening silence"
WASHINGTON - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is criticizing Republicans who haven't spoken out against President Donald Trump's comments on white supremacists. Speaking in Los Angeles Wednesday, the Democratic leader said there is a "deafening silence" from most of her Republican colleagues. She says: "I hope that we will hear more from them.">>
