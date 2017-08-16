Registered sex offender caught filming girl at library

A registered sex offender caught filming a 13-year-old girl at a Washington library was charged with first-degree voyeurism.

The Kitsap Sun reports 44-year-old Travis Wade Moore was confronted in the children's section of the Poulsbo Library on Friday by a Poulsbo Police sergeant.

The man told police he had struggled with urges and that he was excited by filming the girl.

Moore was convicted in 2009 of possession of child pornography after Seattle Police alerted local authorities of child porn being uploaded to the internet from Kitsap County.

