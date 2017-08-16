Registered sex offender caught filming girl at library - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Registered sex offender caught filming girl at library

Posted: Updated:
Travis Wade Moore. Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office Travis Wade Moore. Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -

A registered sex offender caught filming a 13-year-old girl at a Washington library was charged with first-degree voyeurism.

The Kitsap Sun reports 44-year-old Travis Wade Moore was confronted in the children's section of the Poulsbo Library on Friday by a Poulsbo Police sergeant.

The man told police he had struggled with urges and that he was excited by filming the girl.

Moore was convicted in 2009 of possession of child pornography after Seattle Police alerted local authorities of child porn being uploaded to the internet from Kitsap County.

___

Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

