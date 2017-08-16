NYPD: Teen chokes mom's ex-boyfriend to death after seeing him b - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

NYPD: Teen chokes mom's ex-boyfriend to death after seeing him beat her


New York -

An 18-year-old New York boy has been charged after police say he choked his mom's ex-boyfriend to death after witnessing the man beat her.

Luis Moux has been charged with manslaughter.

Police say the mother's ex-boyfriend showed up at the family apartment to speak to the boy's mother and the two began arguing in the hallway.

When she went back into the apartment, the ex-boyfriend, identified as Stanley Washington, followed her and then allegedly began assaulting the woman.

When Moux heard the commotion, he rushed out of his bedroom to help his mother. NYPD says Moux pulled Washington off his mother and choked the man to death.

Washington had been arrested 26 times, twice for instances of violence against Moux's mother.

A Change.org petition has been started asking for all charges against Moux to be dropped.

