Woman, child hospitalized in auto vs pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza

Police are investigating a auto vs. pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza Wednesday afternoon.

Officers on scene say a woman and child were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in the north side Costco parking lot. One person has serious injuries, but it's unclear if it is the woman or the child.

Police are on the scene directing traffic Wednesday evening, but roads remain open. The Costco was also open to business while the investigation continues. Police are looking at surveillance video and interviewing witnesses to figure out exactly what happened.

Officers say the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.

