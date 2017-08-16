Driver of Texas trailer indicted for 10 passengers' deaths - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Driver of Texas trailer indicted for 10 passengers' deaths

SAN ANTONIO -

A federal grand jury has indicted the driver of a tractor-trailer crammed with people illegally entering the United States in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 10 people.

James Matthew Bradley Jr. was charged Wednesday with five separate counts, including conspiracy to transport immigrants for financial gain resulting in death.

At least 39 people were inside the trailer discovered in the early morning of July 23 outside a San Antonio Walmart. Eight people were found dead and two others died at area hospitals.

More than 20 survivors are being held in a detention facility as potential witnesses against Bradley. Two people remained hospitalized.

Bradley's attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

