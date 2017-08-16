Confederate memorial in Helena ordered removed

Confederate memorial in Helena ordered removedPosted: Updated:
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review. The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.>>
One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.>>
Spokane Valley SWAT standoff ends in arrests; drugs, weapons recovered
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Spokane Valley SWAT team arrived at a house in the 10900 block of East Grace to assist detectives in serving a search warrant connected to a drugs and weapons investigation. Detectives received information that the people inside the house may be armed. Initially one man and a woman followed SWAT Team commands, exited the house and were detained.>>
Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Can an unmarked police car pull you over?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.>>
How will pets react to solar eclipse?
SPOKANE, Wash. - As many of us look forward to next week's eclipse, it could bring some unexpected reactions from certain furry members of your family. The thing is, there's not a lot of research about how pets or even wild animals react to solar eclipses, simply because they don't happen that often. Unlike fireworks, the eclipse won't make noise, so your pets probably won't be scared of it, but every animal is different.>>
Heroin kit found behind west central Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Heroin use and drug use in Spokane has gone up exponentially in the last few years. In 2010 there were 30 overdose deaths in Spokane County. Last year, there were 81. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tells us emergency responders are called to 20 overdose situations per day. One man living in west central Spokane says he found a heroin kit behind a neighbor's house.>>
Despite eviction notice from City, Blessings Under the Bridge says it’s not going anywhere
SPOKANE, Wash. - Every Wednesday, Blessings Under the Bridge serves a hot meal to nearly 400 people who gather underneath Interstate 90 at 4th Avenue and McClellan Street. But in a few weeks, the non-profit organization won’t be allowed to meet there, at least according to the City of Spokane, who gave them an eviction notice in May.>>
Confederate memorial in Helena ordered removed
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Helena City Commission has ordered the removal of a Confederate memorial from a city park. Mayor Jim Smith said during an administrative meeting Wednesday evening that he believes the memorial poses a safety concern following a weekend of violence, including a death, at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.>>
New Washington State Univ. medical school welcomes 1st class
SPOKANE, Wash. - The new Washington State University medical school is welcoming its first class of students. The students arrive Wednesday at the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane. Officials for the medical school say it will focus on training doctors to work in underserved areas of the state. The state keeps a list of medically underserved areas, based on the number of providers, the number of elderly residents and infant mortality rates.>>
Driver of Texas trailer indicted for 10 passengers' deaths
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted the driver of a tractor-trailer crammed with people illegally entering the United States in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 10 people. James Matthew Bradley Jr. was charged Wednesday with five separate counts, including conspiracy to transport immigrants for financial gain resulting in death.>>
Woman, child hospitalized in auto vs pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza
SPOKANE, Wash. Police are investigating a auto vs. pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza Wednesday afternoon. Officers on scene say a woman and child were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in the north side Costco parking lot. One person has serious injuries, but it's unclear if it is the woman or the child.>>
Neo-Nazi site sued for defamation, struggles to stay online
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Muslim-American radio host is accusing the publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website of defaming him by falsely labeling him the "mastermind" of a deadly concert bombing in England, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday>>
Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review. The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.>>
NYPD: Teen chokes mom's ex-boyfriend to death after seeing him beat her
NEW YORK - An 18-year-old New York boy has been charged after police say he choked his mom's ex-boyfriend to death after witnessing the man beat her. Luis Moux has been charged with manslaughter. Police say the mother's ex-boyfriend showed up at the family apartment to speak to the boy's mother and the two began arguing in the hallway.>>
