Confederate memorial in Helena ordered removed - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Confederate memorial in Helena ordered removed

Posted: Updated:
HELENA, Mont. -

The Helena City Commission has ordered the removal of a Confederate memorial from a city park.

Mayor Jim Smith said during an administrative meeting Wednesday evening that he believes the memorial poses a safety concern following a weekend of violence, including a death, at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Independent Record reports Smith was previously opposed to removing or altering the granite fountain, which was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and dedicated in 1916.

Native American lawmakers in Montana called for the memorial's removal Tuesday, saying such monuments have stood for segregation, secession and slavery.

Removing the memorial was first considered two years ago, after a man who had been photographed with the Confederate flag shot and killed nine people at a South Carolina church. At the time, Smith cautioned against "obliterating history."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900

    If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-16 20:18:16 GMT

    NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit.  The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

    >>

    NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit.  The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

    >>

  • Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting

    Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-08-16 22:23:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review.  The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter.  Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review.  The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter.  Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.

    >>

  • One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane

    One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-08-16 00:01:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • How will pets react to solar eclipse?

    How will pets react to solar eclipse?

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-08-17 02:36:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As many of us look forward to next week's eclipse, it could bring some unexpected reactions from certain furry members of your family. The thing is, there's not a lot of research about how pets or even wild animals react to solar eclipses, simply because they don't happen that often. Unlike fireworks, the eclipse won't make noise, so your pets probably won't be scared of it, but every animal is different.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As many of us look forward to next week's eclipse, it could bring some unexpected reactions from certain furry members of your family. The thing is, there's not a lot of research about how pets or even wild animals react to solar eclipses, simply because they don't happen that often. Unlike fireworks, the eclipse won't make noise, so your pets probably won't be scared of it, but every animal is different.

    >>

  • Heroin kit found behind west central Spokane home

    Heroin kit found behind west central Spokane home

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-17 02:12:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Heroin use and drug use in Spokane has gone up exponentially in the last few years. In 2010 there were 30 overdose deaths in Spokane County. Last year, there were 81. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tells us emergency responders are called to 20 overdose situations per day. One man living in west central Spokane says he found a heroin kit behind a neighbor's house.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Heroin use and drug use in Spokane has gone up exponentially in the last few years. In 2010 there were 30 overdose deaths in Spokane County. Last year, there were 81. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tells us emergency responders are called to 20 overdose situations per day. One man living in west central Spokane says he found a heroin kit behind a neighbor's house.

    >>

  • Despite eviction notice from City, Blessings Under the Bridge says it’s not going anywhere

    Despite eviction notice from City, Blessings Under the Bridge says it’s not going anywhere

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-08-17 01:59:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Every Wednesday, Blessings Under the Bridge serves a hot meal to nearly 400 people who gather underneath Interstate 90 at 4th Avenue and McClellan Street. But in a few weeks, the non-profit organization won’t be allowed to meet there, at least according to the City of Spokane, who gave them an eviction notice in May.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Every Wednesday, Blessings Under the Bridge serves a hot meal to nearly 400 people who gather underneath Interstate 90 at 4th Avenue and McClellan Street. But in a few weeks, the non-profit organization won’t be allowed to meet there, at least according to the City of Spokane, who gave them an eviction notice in May.

    >>
    •   