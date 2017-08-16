Despite eviction notice from City, Blessings Under the Bridge says it’s not going anywhere

Every Wednesday, Blessings Under the Bridge serves a hot meal to nearly 400 people who gather underneath Interstate 90 at 4th Avenue and McClellan Street.

But in a few weeks, the non-profit organization won’t be allowed to meet there, at least according to the City of Spokane, who gave them an eviction notice in May. Blessings Under the Bridge has until Sept. 1 to move, or face penalties.

But according to the Founder and CEO of Blessings Under the Bridge, Jessica Kovac, they’re not going anywhere and have struggled to find a new place to gather.

“If it comes to it, we’ll move to the sidewalk,” said Kovac.

Kovac says following complaints from local businesses as well as Lewis and Clark High School, they were asked to move.

Kovac plans to meet with the principal of the high school to hopefully come up with a resolution.

Owner of Divine Corporation, Jim Redmon, says he doesn’t want it to become an “us versus them” situation, but says something needs to happen.

“I think what they’re doing is wonderful,” said Redmon. “They’re God-loving people doing what’s best, but for us it’s killing our business and it’s killing other people’s businesses in the area.”

Redmon says since Blessings Under the Bridge has been in its current location for the last four years, property crime has increased. Notably, Redmon says car and business break-ins, littering, and public urination has skyrocketed.