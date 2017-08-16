Heroin kit found behind west central Spokane home

Heroin use and drug use in Spokane has gone up exponentially in the last few years. In 2010 there were 30 overdose deaths in Spokane County. Last year, there were 81. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tells us emergency responders are called to 20 overdose situations per day.

One man living in west central Spokane says he found a heroin kit behind a neighbor's house. He shared photos of the kit with us on Facebook and says "there is a small amount of heroin, many used needles, cooking implements, a glass pipe and more." That homeowner says he actually bought a drone to help scare drug users out of his neighborhood, and he says it's working.

He didn't want to speak with us on camera but said he's working to make people more aware of the problem, especially in his neighborhood.