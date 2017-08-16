How will pets react to solar eclipse?

As many of us look forward to next week's eclipse, it could bring some unexpected reactions from certain furry members of your family.

The thing is, there's not a lot of research about how pets or even wild animals react to solar eclipses, simply because they don't happen that often.

Unlike fireworks, the eclipse won't make noise, so your pets probably won't be scared of it, but every animal is different.

We do know animals are more sensitive to natural phenomena than humans are, which is why the director of S.C.R.A.P.S., Nancy Hill says it's probably a good idea just to keep them inside, since you don't know what to expect.

"Animals sometimes behave differently at twilight, and animals will probably mimic that when it starts getting dark," she explained. "So if you have a parakeet it might get quiet like it's ready for bed, cats maybe won't care, and dogs might be a little surprise. Maybe a little worried because, why is it getting dark so soon?"

Hill says it's possible barn yard animals might think it's dinner time, and we could even see owls wake up when it suddenly gets dark -- but we'll have to wait and find out.

While we've been talking a lot about glasses to keep our eyes safe, pets don't normally look at the sun -- so you shouldn't worry about their eyes.

However, some companies are selling eclipse glasses for dogs, but they're probably not necessary.