All evacuations downgraded to level 1 in Monument Hill fire near Quincy

UPDATE: One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire. The good news is that all evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.



Update 11:50 p.m. Wednesday: The Grant County Sheriff's office reports the Monument Hill Fire burning near Quincy is 500 acres and growing as of Wednesday night. The fire is threatening homes and crops in the area. Level 1 and 3 evacuations are currently in effect.



The Sheriff's Office says state mobilization has been approved for the fire, which means firefighting resources from across the state of Washington can be assigned to help fight the fire.

Authorities say a Red Cross shelter for those evacuated by the fire has been set up at Quincy High School, that will be opening at midnight.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says windy conditions are driving the fire Wednesday night and firefighters are focusing their efforts on protecting homes in the area.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS

Previous coverage:

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued level three evacuation notices for a fire burning near Quincy in Grant County Wednesday evening. Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately.

The evacuation notice is for Adams Rd. North areas of Road 13-NW and Road J.8 NW. The Sheriff's Office says police are en route to notify residents in those areas.

The Monument Hill Fire is burning just east of Monument Hill northeast of Quincy. Grant County says multiple agencies are on scene fighting the large wildfire Wednesday night, but they do not know exactly how big the fire is.

Level one evacuations are also in place for the Painted Hills area south of Ephrata. Level 1 means residents in the area are not in immediate danger, but need to be aware of a fire in the area.

Additional details were not immediately known as of Wednesday night. As we learn more we will update this story.