Level 3 evacuations in place for Monument Hill fire near Quincy - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Level 3 evacuations in place for Monument Hill fire near Quincy

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
QUINCY, Wash. -

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued level three evacuation notices for a fire burning near Quincy in Grant County Wednesday evening. Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately.

The evacuation notice is for Adams Rd. North areas of Road 13-NW and Road J.8 NW. The Sheriff's Office says police are en route to notify residents in those areas.

The Monument Hill Fire is burning just east of Monument Hill northeast of Quincy.  Grant County says multiple agencies are on scene fighting the large wildfire Wednesday night, but they do not know exactly how big the fire is.

Level one evacuations are also in place for the Painted Hills area south of Ephrata. Level 1 means residents in the area are not in immediate danger, but need to be aware of a fire in the area. 

Additional details were not immediately known as of Wednesday night. As we learn more we will update this story. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900

    If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-16 20:18:16 GMT

    NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit.  The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

    >>

    NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit.  The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

    >>

  • Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting

    Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-08-16 22:23:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review.  The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter.  Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review.  The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter.  Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.

    >>

  • One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane

    One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-08-16 00:01:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Level 3 evacuations in place for Monument Hill fire near Quincy

    Level 3 evacuations in place for Monument Hill fire near Quincy

    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-08-17 04:39:38 GMT

    QUINCY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued level three evacuation notices for a fire burning near Quincy in Grant County Wednesday evening. Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately. The evacuation notice is for Adams Rd. North areas of Road 13-NW and Road J.8 NW. The Sheriff's Office says police are en route to notify residents in those areas.

    >>

    QUINCY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued level three evacuation notices for a fire burning near Quincy in Grant County Wednesday evening. Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately. The evacuation notice is for Adams Rd. North areas of Road 13-NW and Road J.8 NW. The Sheriff's Office says police are en route to notify residents in those areas.

    >>

  • Woman, child hospitalized in auto vs pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza

    Woman, child hospitalized in auto vs pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza

    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-08-17 04:06:06 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  Update: Police say a woman is in very critical condition after she and her child were hit by a car around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The two pedestrians were initially trapped under the vehicle. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  Update: Police say a woman is in very critical condition after she and her child were hit by a car around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The two pedestrians were initially trapped under the vehicle. 

    >>

  • How will pets react to solar eclipse?

    How will pets react to solar eclipse?

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-08-17 02:36:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As many of us look forward to next week's eclipse, it could bring some unexpected reactions from certain furry members of your family. The thing is, there's not a lot of research about how pets or even wild animals react to solar eclipses, simply because they don't happen that often. Unlike fireworks, the eclipse won't make noise, so your pets probably won't be scared of it, but every animal is different.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As many of us look forward to next week's eclipse, it could bring some unexpected reactions from certain furry members of your family. The thing is, there's not a lot of research about how pets or even wild animals react to solar eclipses, simply because they don't happen that often. Unlike fireworks, the eclipse won't make noise, so your pets probably won't be scared of it, but every animal is different.

    >>
    •   