Level 3 evacuations in place for Monument Hill fire near Quincy

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued level three evacuation notices for a fire burning near Quincy in Grant County Wednesday evening. Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately.

The evacuation notice is for Adams Rd. North areas of Road 13-NW and Road J.8 NW. The Sheriff's Office says police are en route to notify residents in those areas.

The Monument Hill Fire is burning just east of Monument Hill northeast of Quincy. Grant County says multiple agencies are on scene fighting the large wildfire Wednesday night, but they do not know exactly how big the fire is.

Level one evacuations are also in place for the Painted Hills area south of Ephrata. Level 1 means residents in the area are not in immediate danger, but need to be aware of a fire in the area.

Additional details were not immediately known as of Wednesday night. As we learn more we will update this story.