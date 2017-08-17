Monument Hill Fire destroys 2 homes and multiple outbuildingsPosted: Updated:
Monument Hill Fire destroys 2 homes and multiple outbuildings
QUINCY, Wash. - UPDATE: One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire. The good news is that all evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.>>
