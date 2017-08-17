Monument Hill Fire destroys 2 homes and multiple outbuildings - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Monument Hill Fire destroys 2 homes and multiple outbuildings

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Photo courtesy Peyton McCreary Photo courtesy Peyton McCreary
QUINCY, Wash. -

UPDATE 5:15 p.m. Thursday:

The Monument Hill Fire burning 6 miles northeast of Quincy has destroyed two homes, as well as multiple outbuildings, vehicles, and farm implements. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The fire is currently burning at about 5,000 acres and is 40% percent contained. 

___________

UPDATE: One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire. The good news is that all evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.

Update 11:50 p.m. Wednesday: The Grant County Sheriff's office reports the Monument Hill Fire burning near Quincy is 500 acres and growing as of Wednesday night. The fire is threatening homes and crops in the area.  Level 1 and 3 evacuations are currently in effect.

The Sheriff's Office says state mobilization has been approved for the fire, which means firefighting resources from across the state of Washington can be assigned to help fight the fire.

Authorities say a Red Cross shelter for those evacuated by the fire has been set up at Quincy High School, that will be opening at midnight.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says windy conditions are driving the fire Wednesday night and firefighters are focusing their efforts on protecting homes in the area.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS

Previous coverage: 

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued level three evacuation notices for a fire burning near Quincy in Grant County Wednesday evening. Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately.

The evacuation notice is for Adams Rd. North areas of Road 13-NW and Road J.8 NW. The Sheriff's Office says police are en route to notify residents in those areas.

The Monument Hill Fire is burning just east of Monument Hill northeast of Quincy.  Grant County says multiple agencies are on scene fighting the large wildfire Wednesday night, but they do not know exactly how big the fire is.

Level one evacuations are also in place for the Painted Hills area south of Ephrata. Level 1 means residents in the area are not in immediate danger, but need to be aware of a fire in the area. 

Additional details were not immediately known as of Wednesday night. As we learn more we will update this story. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'

    Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'

    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-08-17 17:59:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents.  Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who police believe shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents.  Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard. 

    >>

  • Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business

    Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-08-17 11:26:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges. 

    >>

  • If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900

    If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-16 20:18:16 GMT

    NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit.  The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

    >>

    NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit.  The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Health official confirm 2 rabid bats in eastern Idaho

    Health official confirm 2 rabid bats in eastern Idaho

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-08-18 00:59:47 GMT

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Eastern Idaho officials say two rabid bats were recently found in Idaho Falls and Swan Valley. According to an Eastern Idaho Public Health news release, bats are the only animal in the state known to be natural carriers of the potentially fatal virus. Epidemiologist Ken Anderson says rabies can be transmitted to humans and other animals that have been bitten, scratched or come in close contact with an infected bat. 

    >>

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Eastern Idaho officials say two rabid bats were recently found in Idaho Falls and Swan Valley. According to an Eastern Idaho Public Health news release, bats are the only animal in the state known to be natural carriers of the potentially fatal virus. Epidemiologist Ken Anderson says rabies can be transmitted to humans and other animals that have been bitten, scratched or come in close contact with an infected bat. 

    >>

  • Spokane Street Department works to finalize Snow Response Plan ahead of winter

    Spokane Street Department works to finalize Snow Response Plan ahead of winter

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-08-18 00:54:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - While summer is still surrounding us, the inevitable changing of the seasons isn't too far away. The City of Spokane Street Department is working to finalize updates to its Snow Response Plan ahead of the first snowfall. The city says it's committed to making changes to the plan following last year's heavy snowfall and the concerns about how it addressed the snow. According to the city, citizens will see:  More plowing, 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - While summer is still surrounding us, the inevitable changing of the seasons isn't too far away. The City of Spokane Street Department is working to finalize updates to its Snow Response Plan ahead of the first snowfall. The city says it's committed to making changes to the plan following last year's heavy snowfall and the concerns about how it addressed the snow. According to the city, citizens will see:  More plowing, 

    >>

  • Monument Hill Fire destroys 2 homes and multiple outbuildings

    Monument Hill Fire destroys 2 homes and multiple outbuildings

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-08-18 00:14:57 GMT

    QUINCY, Wash. - UPDATE: One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire. The good news is that all evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.

    >>

    QUINCY, Wash. - UPDATE: One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire. The good news is that all evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.

    >>
    •   