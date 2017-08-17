Monument Hill Fire now 85% contained

Monument Hill Fire now 85% containedPosted: Updated:
Washington Wildfires
Washington Wildfires
Wildfire, brush fire and forest fire coverage
Idaho Wildfires
Idaho Wildfires
3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash
HANNA, Alberta - Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week. RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital.>>
Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock. "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other>>
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday. 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot.>>
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
The latest on Oregon eclipse traffic
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on traffic in Oregon in preparation for the total solar eclipse (all times local): 8:40 p.m. Authorities have reopened a central Oregon highway after motorists heading to a solar eclipse festival jammed the road, leading to a partial closing and rerouting of traffic. Prineville police tweeted that U.S. Highway 26 near Prineville was back open to traffic just after 8 p.m.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police shut down neighborhood problem house
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Members of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department's Community Action Team served a search warrant Friday to a residence located on East Foster Avenue after receiving complaints from neighbors about suspected drug use, drug sales, thefts in the area, suspicious people, and constant stop-and-go traffic. Law enforcement arrested the man living at the home for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.>>
Monument Hill Fire now 85% contained
QUINCY, Wash. - UPDATE: One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire. The good news is that all evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.>>
Motorcyclist shot driving on Highway 395 near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting on State Route 395 north of Pasco involving a motorcycle rider. Officers say it happened around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police say they got a call about man on a motorcycle who had been shot in the leg on 395 near the King City truck stop. Paramedics took him to Lourdes in Pasco to be treated. There is no information on his condition at this hour. Three other men who were also riding>>
Police dog finds escaped inmate who buried himself in sand
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a police dog tracked down an escaped Clark County inmate who buried himself in sand. Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Dave Nelson says police dog Apollo tracked 44-year-old Cory Cunningham after he climbed over the Clark County Jail's work center fence in Vancouver, Washington Thursday afternoon. Nelson says Apollo and a Clark County sheriff's deputy tracked Cunningham>>
S. Idaho man gets 10 years for felony aggravated assault
RUPERT, Idaho (AP) - A south-central Idaho man police say locked a woman and her children in a bedroom and monitored them while at work by using a cellphone application has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Times-News reports that 25-year-old Joshua Brock Winmill received the sentence earlier this week in 5th District Court. Winmill must serve five years before becoming eligible for parole. He's been in custody for about a year.>>
What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes Monday's eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States. The path of totality - where day briefly becomes night - will pass over Oregon, continuing through the heartland all the way to Charleston, South Carolina.>>
Details of 'Deadpool 2' stuntwoman's death released
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - British Columbia's workplace safety agency has released the first official account of a "Deadpool 2" stuntwoman's death. The initial report by WorkSafeBC on Friday confirms witness accounts to Monday's accident during filming of the sequel to actor Ryan Reynolds' popular superhero movie. The report says SJ Harris had been rehearsing a stunt that involved driving a motorcycle out the open>>
Health advisory issued for Spicer Pond
ST. MARIES, Idaho - Panhandle Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have issued a health advisory for Spicer Pond in Benewah County. Water quality monitoring confirmed the presence of blue-green algae, which has the potential to produce dangerous toxins. Pets, children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk of harmful exposure to the cyanobacteria. Spicer Pond is a>>
Former Valhalla Bar & Grill employee arrested for suspicion of burglarizing restaurant
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say 22-year-old Stuart H Schmidtke was arrested Friday on suspicion of burglarizing Valhalla Bar and Grill in Pullman over two weeks ago. Officers were called to the restaurant July 30th after receiving a call that someone had broken the glass door of the business and stole money and a cash box. Employees at Mr. Z's Casino later reported a man gambling with money bundled 'in a unique way,' identical to the money stolen from Valhalla.>>
Evacuations ordered for growing fire in Stevens County near Colville
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Evacuations are being ordered for a fast moving wildfire 4 mile west of Colville in the Gold Creek Loop area. According to Stevens County Sheriff's Office, the fire is currently 20 acres in size. If you are in an evacuation area, you will be notified via the 911 mass notification system called HyperReach. Fire Districts 3, 6, 5 and Department of Natural Resources are attacking the fire with manpower, dozers and>>
