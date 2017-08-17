Monument Hill Fire now 85% contained - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Monument Hill Fire now 85% contained

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Photo courtesy Peyton McCreary Photo courtesy Peyton McCreary
QUINCY, Wash. -

UPDATE: 5:30 Friday:

The mop up process is almost complete on the Monument Hill Fire as crews work to fully contain it. Fire crews say that the fire is currently 85% contained and is burning at 6,255 acres. 

Losses from this fire include 3 homes, multiple outbuildings, vehicles, farm implements, and power poles. One injury and an allergic reaction to a bee sting was reported Friday by a firefighter working on the line. The patient was transported to a local hospital. 

When fire managers are sure that the fire is in no danger of spreading or causing another fire, they will declare it 100% contained.   

_________

UPDATE 5:15 p.m. Thursday:

The Monument Hill Fire burning 6 miles northeast of Quincy has destroyed two homes, as well as multiple outbuildings, vehicles, and farm implements. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The fire is currently burning at about 5,000 acres and is 40% percent contained. 

___________

UPDATE: One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire. The good news is that all evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.

Update 11:50 p.m. Wednesday: The Grant County Sheriff's office reports the Monument Hill Fire burning near Quincy is 500 acres and growing as of Wednesday night. The fire is threatening homes and crops in the area.  Level 1 and 3 evacuations are currently in effect.

The Sheriff's Office says state mobilization has been approved for the fire, which means firefighting resources from across the state of Washington can be assigned to help fight the fire.

Authorities say a Red Cross shelter for those evacuated by the fire has been set up at Quincy High School, that will be opening at midnight.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says windy conditions are driving the fire Wednesday night and firefighters are focusing their efforts on protecting homes in the area.

Previous coverage: 

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued level three evacuation notices for a fire burning near Quincy in Grant County Wednesday evening. Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately.

The evacuation notice is for Adams Rd. North areas of Road 13-NW and Road J.8 NW. The Sheriff's Office says police are en route to notify residents in those areas.

The Monument Hill Fire is burning just east of Monument Hill northeast of Quincy.  Grant County says multiple agencies are on scene fighting the large wildfire Wednesday night, but they do not know exactly how big the fire is.

Level one evacuations are also in place for the Painted Hills area south of Ephrata. Level 1 means residents in the area are not in immediate danger, but need to be aware of a fire in the area. 

Additional details were not immediately known as of Wednesday night. As we learn more we will update this story. 

