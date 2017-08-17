Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at loc - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges. 

According to Spokane Police, around 5:40pm Wednesday evening, they responded to a local business in the 3800 block of N. Division after a caller reported that a male was at the location assaulting a female with a baseball bat. When officers arrived on scene they found Lindholm fleeing out the back of the business with the baseball bat still in his hand as he fled. Lindholm quickly gave up when confronted by Officers in the alley and was then taken into custody.

After interviewing the victim and witnesses at the location, officers learned the incident was domestic violence related. Surveillance video on scene from inside the business also showed an extremely violent assault, so violent, officers felt the victim's life was in danger. Spokane Police felt they had enough information and evidence to suggest the intent of the suspect was to kill the victim. Lindholm was booked into Spokane County Jail for Attempted Murder 2nd degree, 2nd degree assault and several other charges, including assaulting the victim’s friend.

SPD takes domestic violence very seriously, and understands that there is often a pattern of violence. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence please contact Police, who can both investigate the criminal acts, as well as put victims in touch with services.

    •   