Bannon contradicts Trump on North Korea

Bannon contradicts Trump on North KoreaPosted: Updated:
Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges.>>
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
Dog lost during windstorm returns home 2 years later
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Spokane was hit by a massive windstorm back in 2015, it took its toll on many people. But one family was hit extra hard. During the storm Shanley Heinsma's son let her dog Shadow out of the house, that was the last time she saw her.>>
All evacuations downgraded to level 1 in Monument Hill fire near Quincy
QUINCY, Wash. - UPDATE: One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire. The good news is that all evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.>>
Trump authorizes expanded college assistance for veterans
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Donald Trump has authorized the largest expansion of college assistance for military veterans in a decade. Trump signed a veterans' education bill into law Wednesday at his golf club in central New Jersey. The law removes a 15-year time limit on using GI benefits and increases money for thousands serving in the National Guard and Reserve.>>
Despite eviction notice from City, Blessings Under the Bridge says it’s not going anywhere
SPOKANE, Wash. - Every Wednesday, Blessings Under the Bridge serves a hot meal to nearly 400 people who gather underneath Interstate 90 at 4th Avenue and McClellan Street. But in a few weeks, the non-profit organization won’t be allowed to meet there, at least according to the City of Spokane, who gave them an eviction notice in May.>>
Settlement reached in ACLU lawsuit against CIA interrogation
SPOKANE, Wash. - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union against two psychologists involved in designing the CIA's harsh interrogation program used in the war on terror. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed Thursday. Trial had been scheduled for Sept. 5 in federal court in Spokane, Washington.>>
Stonewall Jackson descendants call for monument's removal
RICHMOND, Va. - Two men who identify themselves as the great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson are calling for the removal of the statue of the Confederate general in Virginia's capital city.>>
Bannon contradicts Trump on North Korea
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Donald Trump's chief strategist is contradicting his boss on strategy toward North Korea. Steve Bannon says there's no military solution to the threat posed by North Korea and its nuclear ambitions.>>
All evacuations downgraded to level 1 in Monument Hill fire near Quincy
QUINCY, Wash. - UPDATE: One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire. The good news is that all evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.>>
Woman attacked by coyote while walking on upstate NY trail
KINGSBURY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by a coyote while walking on a trail in a rural upstate New York town. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman encountered the animal on a trail along a canal in the town of Kingsbury on Wednesday.>>
Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 16th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 16th.>>
Dog lost during windstorm returns home 2 years later
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Spokane was hit by a massive windstorm back in 2015, it took its toll on many people. But one family was hit extra hard. During the storm Shanley Heinsma's son let her dog Shadow out of the house, that was the last time she saw her.>>
Woman, child hospitalized in auto vs pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say a woman is in very critical condition after she and her child were hit by a car around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The two pedestrians were initially trapped under the vehicle.>>
How will pets react to solar eclipse?
SPOKANE, Wash. - As many of us look forward to next week's eclipse, it could bring some unexpected reactions from certain furry members of your family. The thing is, there's not a lot of research about how pets or even wild animals react to solar eclipses, simply because they don't happen that often. Unlike fireworks, the eclipse won't make noise, so your pets probably won't be scared of it, but every animal is different.>>
