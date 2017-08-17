Settlement reached in ACLU lawsuit against CIA interrogation - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Settlement reached in ACLU lawsuit against CIA interrogation

Posted: Updated:
Bruce Jessen (left) and James Mitchell (right) Bruce Jessen (left) and James Mitchell (right)
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union against two psychologists involved in designing the CIA's harsh interrogation program used in the war on terror.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed Thursday.

Trial had been scheduled for Sept. 5 in federal court in Spokane, Washington.

Attorneys for the ACLU called it a historic victory, saying this is the first time the CIA has been held accountable for torturing suspects in the war on terror.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of three former detainees.

The defendants were James Mitchell and John "Bruce" Jessen, who were under contract with the federal government following the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The lawsuit claims the psychologists designed, implemented, and personally administered an experimental torture program.

