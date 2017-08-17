Police in Spain confirm fatalities after van slams into pedestrians in Barcelona's historic district

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Police in Barcelona say a white van has mounted a sidewalk, struck several people in the city's Las Ramblas district.



Police said it wasn't clear whether the collision was accidental or intentional. There have been a number of terror-related car attacks in Europe in recent months.

Multiple people are dead.



Authorities in Barcelona are asking people to avoid the Ramblas area, which is popular with tourists.

BREAKING: Multiple injuries reported after incident involving a vehicle along a pedestrian mall in Barcelona. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 17, 2017

Estampida ahora mismo en El Corte Inglés de Plaza Catalunya en Barcelona pic.twitter.com/72LLRmJjRk — Jordi Perez Colome (@jordipc) August 17, 2017

Ahora en Las Ramblas de Barcelona . Camión atropella a varias personas. pic.twitter.com/Vgm9gE9ekJ — GANAR 05 Silvia ???? (@SILVIPIRATA) August 17, 2017

Tragic: aftermath of terror attack in #Barcelona when terrorist struck pedestrians with car outside kosher restaurant and opened fire after pic.twitter.com/ECgcDmBbF6 — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) August 17, 2017



