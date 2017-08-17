Ohio high school getting rid of Confederate mascot - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ohio high school getting rid of Confederate mascot

Posted: Updated:
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -

 An Ohio high school is getting rid of its Confederate mascot in the wake of a deadly car attack at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend.

Superintendent Steve Thompson announced at a news conference Thursday that Willoughby South High School will drop its "Rebel" mascot, a man dressed in a gray Confederate military outfit, but keep the name.

The school is located in Willoughby, 20 miles northeast of Cleveland. Thompson says he made the decision to support the school's diverse student body and because of "changing perceptions."

The sports teams will still be called the South High Rebels. Thompson says the school will create a committee to select a new representation of the name.

The depiction has represented the school since 1959.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business

    Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-08-17 11:26:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges. 

    >>

  • Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'

    Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'

    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-08-17 17:59:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents.  Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who police believe shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents.  Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard. 

    >>

  • If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900

    If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-16 20:18:16 GMT

    NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit.  The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

    >>

    NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit.  The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report