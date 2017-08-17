Ohio high school getting rid of Confederate mascot

Ohio high school getting rid of Confederate mascotPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business
Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges.>>
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who police believe shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
Dog lost during windstorm returns home 2 years later
Dog lost during windstorm returns home 2 years later
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Spokane was hit by a massive windstorm back in 2015, it took its toll on many people. But one family was hit extra hard. During the storm Shanley Heinsma's son let her dog Shadow out of the house, that was the last time she saw her.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Spokane was hit by a massive windstorm back in 2015, it took its toll on many people. But one family was hit extra hard. During the storm Shanley Heinsma's son let her dog Shadow out of the house, that was the last time she saw her.>>
Woman, child hospitalized in auto vs pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza
Woman, child hospitalized in auto vs pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say a woman is in very critical condition after she and her child were hit by a car around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The two pedestrians were initially trapped under the vehicle.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say a woman is in very critical condition after she and her child were hit by a car around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The two pedestrians were initially trapped under the vehicle.>>
Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting
Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review. The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review. The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.>>