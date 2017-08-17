GOP senator says Trump hasn't shown stability, competence

A leading Republican senator says Donald Trump has not yet shown the stability or competence required for an American president to succeed.

Bob Corker of Tennessee, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, called for "radical changes" in how the Trump White House operates. He spoke Thursday to local reporters in Chattanooga.

His comments come two days after Trump declared at a news conference that white supremacists don't bear all the blame for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Corker says Trump hasn't "demonstrated that he understands what has made this nation great and what it is today."

He says "helping inspire divisions because it generates support from your political base is not a formula for causing our nation to advance, our nation to overcome" the problems it faces.

