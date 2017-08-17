Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack

The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday.

41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot. According to his IMDB page , he has 10 acting credits to his name.

Spokane Police say they were called to a business near Division and Garland Wednesday evening after it was reported a man was at the business beating a woman with a baseball bat.

When officers arrived on scene they found Lindholm running out the back of the business with the baseball bat still in his hand as he fled. Lindholm quickly gave up when confronted by officers in the alley and was then taken into custody.

Court documents show as officers were advising Lindholm of his Miranda rights, he "blurted out that he had done it... he had punched his girlfriend in the face." Lindholm told officer he was arguing with his girlfriend all day at their home, when she left to get him something to drink, but never returned. According to court documents, Lindholm said he went to her place of work on Division with a baseball bat and hit her several times with the bat and his fists.

Lindholm told officers his goal was not to hurt his girlfriend, but to have police arrive on scene and shoot him in front of her.

Officers reviewed security footage and said Lindholm hit his girlfriend approximately 13 times with the bat, and then "choke her violently from behind with the bat across her throat."

According to the victim, Lindholm told her he was going to kill her.

Lindholm was booked into Spokane County Jail for Attempted Murder 2nd degree, 2nd degree assault and several other charges.



