Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack

Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attackPosted: Updated:
Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges.>>
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
Dog lost during windstorm returns home 2 years later
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Spokane was hit by a massive windstorm back in 2015, it took its toll on many people. But one family was hit extra hard. During the storm Shanley Heinsma's son let her dog Shadow out of the house, that was the last time she saw her.>>
Woman, child hospitalized in auto vs pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say a woman is in very critical condition after she and her child were hit by a car around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The two pedestrians were initially trapped under the vehicle.>>
Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review. The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.>>
Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday. 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot.>>
Police say death toll in Barcelona now at 13
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Spain's royal palace has condemned the deadly van attack in Barcelona, calling the perpetrators "assassins, simply criminals who will not terrorize us." A speeding van struck pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 50 others.>>
GOP senator says Trump hasn't shown stability, competence
WASHINGTON - A leading Republican senator says Donald Trump has not yet shown the stability or competence required for an American president to succeed. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, called for "radical changes" in how the Trump White House operates. He spoke Thursday to local reporters in Chattanooga.>>
Ohio high school getting rid of Confederate mascot
An Ohio high school is getting rid of its Confederate mascot in the wake of a deadly car attack at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. Superintendent Steve Thompson announced at a news conference Thursday that Willoughby South High School will drop its "Rebel" mascot, a man dressed in a gray Confederate military outfit, but keep the name.>>
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
Settlement reached in ACLU lawsuit against CIA interrogation
SPOKANE, Wash. - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union against two psychologists involved in designing the CIA's harsh interrogation program used in the war on terror. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed Thursday. Trial had been scheduled for Sept. 5 in federal court in Spokane, Washington.>>
Stonewall Jackson descendants call for monument's removal
RICHMOND, Va. - Two men who identify themselves as the great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson are calling for the removal of the statue of the Confederate general in Virginia's capital city.>>
Bannon contradicts Trump on North Korea
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Donald Trump's chief strategist is contradicting his boss on strategy toward North Korea. Steve Bannon says there's no military solution to the threat posed by North Korea and its nuclear ambitions.>>
All evacuations downgraded to level 1 in Monument Hill fire near Quincy
QUINCY, Wash. - UPDATE: One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire. The good news is that all evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.>>
Woman attacked by coyote while walking on upstate NY trail
KINGSBURY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by a coyote while walking on a trail in a rural upstate New York town. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman encountered the animal on a trail along a canal in the town of Kingsbury on Wednesday.>>
