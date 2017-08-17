The Latest: Suspects ID'd as Moroccan, Spanish nationals

The Latest: Suspects ID'd as Moroccan, Spanish nationalsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who police believe shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business
Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges.>>
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
Dog lost during windstorm returns home 2 years later
Dog lost during windstorm returns home 2 years later
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Spokane was hit by a massive windstorm back in 2015, it took its toll on many people. But one family was hit extra hard. During the storm Shanley Heinsma's son let her dog Shadow out of the house, that was the last time she saw her.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Spokane was hit by a massive windstorm back in 2015, it took its toll on many people. But one family was hit extra hard. During the storm Shanley Heinsma's son let her dog Shadow out of the house, that was the last time she saw her.>>
Woman, child hospitalized in auto vs pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza
Woman, child hospitalized in auto vs pedestrian crash near Division and Cozza
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say a woman is in very critical condition after she and her child were hit by a car around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The two pedestrians were initially trapped under the vehicle.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say a woman is in very critical condition after she and her child were hit by a car around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The two pedestrians were initially trapped under the vehicle.>>
Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting
Juvenile arrested in downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review. The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review. The boy, whose name and age have not been released, is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a parked car near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
NASA debunks myths about the total solar eclipse
NASA debunks myths about the total solar eclipse
SPOKANE, Wash. - As we all know, solar eclipses have been going on since the beginning of time. Naturally, some myths formed to make sense of some things that may have happened. But NASA wants to correct these misconceptions using science. The first myth is that "if you're pregnant, you shouldn't watch the eclipse because it could harm your baby." NASA says there's no truth to that. This is related to the idea that there is harmful radiation emitted during an eclipse.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - As we all know, solar eclipses have been going on since the beginning of time. Naturally, some myths formed to make sense of some things that may have happened. But NASA wants to correct these misconceptions using science. The first myth is that "if you're pregnant, you shouldn't watch the eclipse because it could harm your baby." NASA says there's no truth to that. This is related to the idea that there is harmful radiation emitted during an eclipse.>>
Victim of downtown Spokane shooting identified
Victim of downtown Spokane shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of the man who died in a downtown Spokane shooting Tuesday afternoon. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jose Mayel Hernandez. Spokane Police arrested a juvenile Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting. The boy is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of the man who died in a downtown Spokane shooting Tuesday afternoon. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jose Mayel Hernandez. Spokane Police arrested a juvenile Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting. The boy is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police believe the juvenile shot and killed a man inside a>>
Places in our region to watch the solar eclipse
Places in our region to watch the solar eclipse
SPOKANE, Wash. - We are officially 4 days away from the EASTERN WASHINGTON: Mobius Children's Museum - Solar Eclipse Viewing Party - 9am - event details - LIMITED SUPPLY OF GLASSES Spokane County Libraries (7 locations) - Solar Eclipse Day - 10am - event details - LIMITED SUPPLY OF GLASSES Rocky Hill Park - Watch the Solar Eclipse - 9:15am - event details - PINHOLE CAMERAS AVAILABLE EWU - Eclipse Club Stare Into the Sun Party - 9am - event details - LIMITED SUPPLY O...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We are officially 4 days away from the EASTERN WASHINGTON: Mobius Children's Museum - Solar Eclipse Viewing Party - 9am - event details - LIMITED SUPPLY OF GLASSES Spokane County Libraries (7 locations) - Solar Eclipse Day - 10am - event details - LIMITED SUPPLY OF GLASSES Rocky Hill Park - Watch the Solar Eclipse - 9:15am - event details - PINHOLE CAMERAS AVAILABLE EWU - Eclipse Club Stare Into the Sun Party - 9am - event details - LIMITED SUPPLY O...>>
New white pumpkin pie m&m's arrive ahead of fall
New white pumpkin pie m&m's arrive ahead of fallIt might still be August, but fall has arrived early in the candy aisle. The early release of pumpkin-flavored foods continues this week with the release of White Pumpkin Pie M&M's. The new M&M's feature a white chocolate and pumpkin pie-flavored coating. Looking to get your hands on a bag before fall officially arrives? They are being sold at Walmart and other large retailers, a spokesperson for M&M's maker Mars confirmed this week to TODAY. The White Pumpkin Pie flav...>>It might still be August, but fall has arrived early in the candy aisle. The early release of pumpkin-flavored foods continues this week with the release of White Pumpkin Pie M&M's. The new M&M's feature a white chocolate and pumpkin pie-flavored coating. Looking to get your hands on a bag before fall officially arrives? They are being sold at Walmart and other large retailers, a spokesperson for M&M's maker Mars confirmed this week to TODAY. The White Pumpkin Pie flav...>>
The Latest: Suspects ID'd as Moroccan, Spanish nationals
The Latest: Suspects ID'd as Moroccan, Spanish nationals
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - The Latest on the Barcelona attack (all times local): 10:10 p.m. A senior police official in Spain's Catalonia region says the van attack that killed 13 people in Barcelona is "connected" to an explosion the night before in a town south of the city in which one person died and injured several more. Police Major Josep Lluis Trapero also gave the nationalities of the two suspects detained Thursday. He said during a news>>
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - The Latest on the Barcelona attack (all times local): 10:10 p.m. A senior police official in Spain's Catalonia region says the van attack that killed 13 people in Barcelona is "connected" to an explosion the night before in a town south of the city in which one person died and injured several more. Police Major Josep Lluis Trapero also gave the nationalities of the two suspects detained Thursday. He said during a news>>
Washington apple farmers may see higher returns this season
Washington apple farmers may see higher returns this season
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - Experts say Washington apple farmers may be in for higher returns with large crop amounts expected and a decline in apple production in Europe, Mexico and Canada. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association's Aug. 1 forecast estimates this year's crop will yield 130.9 million, 40-pound boxes (18-kilogram boxes). World apple market analyst and retired university agricultural economist Desmond O'Rourke tells>>
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - Experts say Washington apple farmers may be in for higher returns with large crop amounts expected and a decline in apple production in Europe, Mexico and Canada. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association's Aug. 1 forecast estimates this year's crop will yield 130.9 million, 40-pound boxes (18-kilogram boxes). World apple market analyst and retired university agricultural economist Desmond O'Rourke tells>>
Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack
Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday. 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday. 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot.>>
Police say death toll in Barcelona now at 13
Police say death toll in Barcelona now at 13
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Spain's royal palace has condemned the deadly van attack in Barcelona, calling the perpetrators "assassins, simply criminals who will not terrorize us." A speeding van struck pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 50 others.>>
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Spain's royal palace has condemned the deadly van attack in Barcelona, calling the perpetrators "assassins, simply criminals who will not terrorize us." A speeding van struck pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 50 others.>>
GOP senator says Trump hasn't shown stability, competence
GOP senator says Trump hasn't shown stability, competence
WASHINGTON - A leading Republican senator says Donald Trump has not yet shown the stability or competence required for an American president to succeed. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, called for "radical changes" in how the Trump White House operates. He spoke Thursday to local reporters in Chattanooga.>>
WASHINGTON - A leading Republican senator says Donald Trump has not yet shown the stability or competence required for an American president to succeed. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, called for "radical changes" in how the Trump White House operates. He spoke Thursday to local reporters in Chattanooga.>>
Ohio high school getting rid of Confederate mascot
Ohio high school getting rid of Confederate mascot
An Ohio high school is getting rid of its Confederate mascot in the wake of a deadly car attack at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. Superintendent Steve Thompson announced at a news conference Thursday that Willoughby South High School will drop its "Rebel" mascot, a man dressed in a gray Confederate military outfit, but keep the name.>>
An Ohio high school is getting rid of its Confederate mascot in the wake of a deadly car attack at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. Superintendent Steve Thompson announced at a news conference Thursday that Willoughby South High School will drop its "Rebel" mascot, a man dressed in a gray Confederate military outfit, but keep the name.>>