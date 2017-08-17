New white pumpkin pie m&m's arrive ahead of fall - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New white pumpkin pie m&m's arrive ahead of fall

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
It might still be August, but fall has arrived early in the candy aisle.

The early release of pumpkin-flavored foods continues this week with the release of White Pumpkin Pie M&M's.

The new M&M's feature a white chocolate and pumpkin pie-flavored coating.

Looking to get your hands on a bag before fall officially arrives? They are being sold at Walmart and other large retailers, a spokesperson for M&M's maker Mars confirmed this week to TODAY.

The White Pumpkin Pie flavor is the latest of seasonal offerings from Mars.

M&M's previously featured flavors such as Pecan Pie, Candy Corn and Pumpkin Spice Latte candies.

  Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'

  Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business

  If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900

  Escape artist llama makes bid for freedom on golf course

  NASA debunks myths about the total solar eclipse

  Victim of downtown Spokane shooting identified

