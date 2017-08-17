New white pumpkin pie m&m's arrive ahead of fall

It might still be August, but fall has arrived early in the candy aisle.

The early release of pumpkin-flavored foods continues this week with the release of White Pumpkin Pie M&M's.

The new M&M's feature a white chocolate and pumpkin pie-flavored coating.

Looking to get your hands on a bag before fall officially arrives? They are being sold at Walmart and other large retailers, a spokesperson for M&M's maker Mars confirmed this week to TODAY.

The White Pumpkin Pie flavor is the latest of seasonal offerings from Mars.

M&M's previously featured flavors such as Pecan Pie, Candy Corn and Pumpkin Spice Latte candies.