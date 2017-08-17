Victim of downtown Spokane shooting identified

Scene of the shooting

Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of the man who died in a downtown Spokane shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jose Hernandez-Soto.

According to court documents, Hernandez-Soto was driving downtown with his girlfriend, her younger brother and his friend at the time he was shot.

The four were from Selah, but were visiting Spokane.

Spokane Police arrested a juvenile Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting.

Police say the juvenile was handing Hernandez a gun near Washington and Spokane Falls Blvd. when it accidentally went off.

Court documents reveal that the 16-year-old juvenile believed the safety was on at the time.

Despite CPR efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Hernandez-Soto died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The 16-year-old accused of shooting Hernandez has been charged with second degree manslaughter.