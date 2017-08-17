Places in our region to watch the solar eclipse - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Places in our region to watch the solar eclipse

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

We are just days away from the 2017 solar eclipse. It's happening Monday, August 21st and if you haven't made plans yet and are looking for a place to view the historical event, we've got you covered! Below is a list of events in our region:

EASTERN WASHINGTON:

  • Mobius Children's Museum - Solar Eclipse Viewing Party - 9am - event details - LIMITED SUPPLY OF GLASSES

  • Spokane County Libraries (7 locations) - Solar Eclipse Day - 10am - event details - LIMITED SUPPLY OF GLASSES

  • Rocky Hill Park - Watch the Solar Eclipse - 9:15am - event details - PINHOLE CAMERAS AVAILABLE

  • EWU - Eclipse Club Stare Into the Sun Party - 9am -  event details - LIMITED SUPPLY OF GLASSES

Other EW events:

Fort Spokane Visitor Center (23 miles north of Davenport, WA) – 9:00 to 1:00

For information contact: (509) 754-7893

Crescent Bay in Grand Coulee – 9:00 to 1:00

For information contact: (509) 754-7843

NORTHERN IDAHO:

  • CdA Public Library - Solar Eclipse Party - 8:30am - event details - LIMITED SUPPLY OF GLASSES

  • CdA Resort - Solar Eclipse Lake View Brunch - 9am - event details - CHECK FOR TICKETS, GLASSES INCLUDED

  • CdA Resort - Solar Eclipse Cruise - 9am - event details - RESERVATIONS REQUIRED, GLASSES INCLUDED

  • Silverwood Theme Park - Early Entry Viewing Party - 9am - event details - LIMITED SUPPLY OF GLASSES, TICKETS REQUIRED

  • Schweitzer Mountain Resort - Solar Eclipse 2017 - 8:30am - event details - LIMITED SUPPLY OF GLASSES

  • University of Idaho - Vandal Viewing Party - 9am - event details - STUDENTS/STAFF ONLY (?)

  • North Idaho College - Eclipse Party - 10am - event details - STUDENTS/STAFF ONLY, LIMITED SUPLLY OF GLASSES

    •   