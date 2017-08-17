Places in our region to watch the solar eclipse

SPOKANE, Wash. - As we all know, solar eclipses have been going on since the beginning of time. Naturally, some myths formed to make sense of some things that may have happened. But NASA wants to correct these misconceptions using science. The first myth is that "if you're pregnant, you shouldn't watch the eclipse because it could harm your baby." NASA says there's no truth to that. This is related to the idea that there is harmful radiation emitted during an eclipse.