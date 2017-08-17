NASA debunks myths about the total solar eclipse

As we all know, solar eclipses have been going on since the beginning of time. Naturally, some myths formed to make sense of some things that may have happened. But NASA wants to correct these misconceptions using science.



The first myth is that "if you're pregnant, you shouldn't watch the eclipse because it could harm your baby."



NASA says there's no truth to that. This is related to the idea that there is harmful radiation emitted during an eclipse. While there is a form of radiation that travels from the sun to the Earth, it's harmless. Here's how they explain it: "This is related to the previous false idea that harmful radiations are emitted during a total solar eclipse. Although the electromagnetic radiation from the corona, seen as light, is perfectly safe, there is another form of radiation that travels to Earth from the sun. Deep in the solar interior where nuclear fusion takes place to light the sun, particles called neutrinos are born, and zip unimpeded out of the sun and into space. They also pass through the solid body of the moon during the eclipse and a second or so later reach Earth and pass through it too! Every second, your body is pelted by trillions of these neutrinos no matter if the sun is above or below the horizon. The only consequence is that every few minutes a few atoms in your body are transmuted into a different isotope by absorbing a neutrino. This is an entirely harmless effect and would not harm you, or if you are pregnant, the developing fetus."



Another myth is that "eclipses will poison any food that's prepared during the event."



Again, not true. NASA says you don't have to go clearing out your fridge. This myth was created again by the idea that there's harmful radiation from the solar eclipse that will harm your food. NASA says that is not true.



