Escape artist llama makes bid for freedom on golf course

Jackson, New Hampshire, Police Department via NBC News Jackson, New Hampshire, Police Department via NBC News
JACKSON, N.H. -

(AP) - Maybe these golfers in New Hampshire didn't yell "fore" but they might have considered "llama on the links."

Golfers at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Jackson were joined Monday on the sixth fairway by a llama that escaped from his pen about 2 miles (over 3 kilometers) through some woods.

The Conway Daily Sun reports that the pack animal, named Noir, was friendly and got in pictures with the golfers.

The fugitive is well known to local police. Officers escorted him home in June when he escaped from his electric fence enclosure. And this time, Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley again returned him to his pen with help from his owner, Russ Miller.

Miller admits the electric fence needs to be a little higher.

Information from: The Conway Daily Sun, http://www.mountwashingtonvalley.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/16/2017 10:24:35 AM (GMT -7:00)

    •   