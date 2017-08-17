Treacherous traffic selfies go viral ahead of 'Apoc-eclipse'

So it begins. We are just a few short days away from the 2017 solar eclipse. T-minus 3 days, to be exact. The anticipation for the eclipse may actually *eclipse* the actual event with traffic jams and fuel shortages.

Traffic to the path of totality has become a total fiasco.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says it might be the most traffic the state has ever seen.

So what better way to pass the time while you wait for traffic to dissipate? Take a selfie, of course.

Hashtags such as #solareclipse2017 #oregon and #traffic are trending all over online.

Are you headed somewhere to watch the eclipse?

Send us your selfies!

A post shared by Rook (@keefwestwood) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

A post shared by Erik James Albaugh (@leoken) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

A post shared by Jebodiah Blu Beard (@electr0shaman) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

A post shared by Alex Purdy (@purd_istheword) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:59am PDT