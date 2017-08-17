Spokane Street Department works to finalize Snow Response Plan ahead of winter

While summer is still surrounding us, the inevitable changing of the seasons isn't too far away. The City of Spokane Street Department is working to finalize updates to its Snow Response Plan ahead of the first snowfall. The city says it's committed to making changes to the plan following last year's heavy snowfall and the concerns about how it addressed the snow. According to the city, citizens will see:

More plowing, sooner.

More equipment and people available for snow removal.

Completion of a full-City plow during heavier snowfalls more quickly—in about three days.

Piloting of new equipment to minimize driveway berms.

The city says all the work isn't finished yet, but they are in the process of putting together a plan that will allow them to respond more quickly to snow conditions and to work in residential areas more frequently. The upcoming winter will be a trial for the new plans, and they expect to make a few tweaks along the way.