Health official confirm 2 rabid bats in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -

(AP) - Eastern Idaho officials say two rabid bats were recently found in Idaho Falls and Swan Valley.

According to an Eastern Idaho Public Health news release, bats are the only animal in the state known to be natural carriers of the potentially fatal virus. Epidemiologist Ken Anderson says rabies can be transmitted to humans and other animals that have been bitten, scratched or come in close contact with an infected bat.

Officials say rabies can become fatal after symptoms begin occur. Deaths can be prevented with a vaccine administered immediately after exposure.

Eastern Idaho Public Health officials recommend people who come in contact with a bat capture the animal if possible and call their health care provider immediately.

8/17/2017 10:48:34 AM (GMT -7:00)

