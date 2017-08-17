Family says 'Help me Hayley' after roof issue

So many of us are dreading winter, but likely nothing like one North Idaho family. Last winter, their roof began to leak causing caused flooding and countless sleepless nights. The family said they were getting nowhere on their own until they said, Help me Hayley.

"You do anything for your kids," Karen Jensen said.

Karen's daughter Leslie is in her late 40's, but as so many mothers can relate to, she'll always be her baby.



"More than I can express," she said.

With each passing day, Leslie needs her mom more and more.

"I do fall quite a bit," Leslie said.

Including just the other night. Karen found Leslie covered in blood from a head wound.



"I had a seizure when I was in bed and I hit the table over there," she said.

Leslie also has severe Multiple Sclerosis. She needed to move in with her mom for her own safety. They hired a contractor to build an addition onto Karen's home in 2015.

"I did this for my daughter's medical issues so she could live with us, but still have some independence," she said.



But our brutal winter lead to a serious problem.

"It's very frustrating," she said.



The family said the roof was leaking with water gushing in.



"It's been miserable," Leslie said.



They said they tried multiple times to get their contractor to come scope it out, but he never came.



"I've gotten no results on my own," Karen said.

So, she called Hayley. Within the week the contractor arrived. He agreed to make repairs for free.

"I came as quick as I could," he said.

The contractor told us he was out of state and on other projects over the past few months. He inspected the roof and agreed to come back.

"I'm only here because there's a situation, and they need help," he said.

The job is now on the books for September. Karen said she finally feels hopeful.

"All I'm asking is for my daughter to be in a safe house this winter," she said.

The contractor believes snow accumulation and ice jams caused significant damage to the roof. Karen said they will a buy a roof rake to try to keep snow accumulation to a minimum.