Parking lot safety: what to look for

A woman and her child are continuing to recover after being sent to the hospital Wednesday night when they got hit by a car in a Costco parking lot. The two were initially trapped under the vehicle.

Though the case is still under investigation, we wanted to know, what makes a parking lot safe?

Gordon Meth, a transportation Engineer with Robson Forensic says the bigger the shopping center, the greater the risks.

Consider this:

-long aisles encourage speeding

-no divider between parking rows, allows traffic to cross through the wrong way, which can be potentially dangerous

-speed bumps can create a tripping hazard

"Speed bumps in parking lots are rarely, legally enforceable and rarely adhered to. When you are at a convenience store and you have a dozen parking spaces, there's a lot less risk for danger because it's a small site, there's not a lot of people," said Meth.

Pedestrian signs and crosswalk markings that alert drivers are all good. Pedestrian isles are also good and provides a place for refuge.