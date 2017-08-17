“What are you grateful for today?” sign evokes positive thinking in Spokane

If you’ve driven down 37th Avenue between Grand and Perry on Spokane’s South Hill, you’ve probably seen a sign that reads “What are you grateful for today?”

Trevor Finchamp hung the sign on his tree in his front yard earlier this summer.

“I think when someone drives by they get a quick glimpse of it on this street,” said Finchamp. “But maybe that thought sticks in their heads for a couple minutes and gives them something to think about.”

Finchamp says he put the sign up to evoke positive thinking amidst negative times around the world.

“We definitely hear a lot of short ‘beep beeps,’” said Finchamp. “We had someone leave a flower on the doorstep with a note saying they appreciate the simple sentiment.”

Finchamp brought the idea with him from Southern California when he moved to Spokane a couple of years ago.

“It just got a lot of foot traffic,” said Finchamp. “And we wanted to put up a positive message with no intention other than brightening up people's day a little bit.”