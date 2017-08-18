Man dead after crashing ATV in southwestern Montana

(AP) - A man is dead after crashing his all-terrain vehicle on a remote trail in southwestern Montana.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports a search that included two helicopters was launched after 76-year-old Stanley Hamilton's wife reported him overdue Wednesday night. The Bozeman man had been riding his ATV in the Little Bear area near the mouth of Gallatin Canyon.

His body was found early Thursday morning on a remote trail about 3 ½ miles from the nearest road.

