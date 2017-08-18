Family holds Christmas early for father with terminal cancer

A Frisco, Texas family is having Christmas early this year, after receiving some unfortunate news- David Odum, husband and father, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

According to Fox 4 News, the family has issued an online challenge, met by supporters across the globe.

David's wife Becky got out the Christmas decorations and took to Facebook to share David's diagnosis, asking for family and friends to hang up their Christmas wreaths early and to post pictures to share them online.

“He's my best friend, and I don’t want to let him go,” Becky told Fox 4 News. “When we were talking about what he would like to do before he passes, he said he'd like to have one more holiday with his kids.”

Pictures have come in from around the world, reaching as far as Australia.

The Odums are planning to celebrate Christmas on September 6 in honor of David's 48th birthday. David says it is the best gift he could ask for.