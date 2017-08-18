Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trai - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock.  

"He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling," she said. "Telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other stuff," she said.

Evanlene is Native American and says this man attacked her because of the color of her skin.

"It's not okay for this to happen to me it's not okay to insult me it's not okay to try to harm me because the way I look."

Evanlene turned her bike around and started to peddle as fast as she could to get away from the man who was attacking her. With no one around, Melting Tallow was in fear that the man was going to catch up to her until she came across a couple who were also riding the trail. That's when Evanlene found Terri Little and his wife.

"She came up and says 'sir can I stand by you can I be by you' and I said 'sure'.  I could tell she had a very frightened distraught look on her face," Little said.

About a minute later that's when the man on the bike road by and was still shouting at her. Some of it was recorded on Melting Tallow's cell phone.

They called the police who are investigating the incident. Melting Tallow gave a blanket to the Little's to express her gratitude.

“Terri and Kelleen put themselves in harm's way and protected me."

Melting Tallow describes the man as a white male having a shaved head with no facial hair no shirt and black shorts. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'

    Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'

    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-08-17 17:59:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents.  Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who police believe shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents.  Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard. 

    >>

  • Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business

    Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-08-17 11:26:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges. 

    >>

  • If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900

    If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-16 20:18:16 GMT

    NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit.  The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

    >>

    NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit.  The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail

    Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail

    Friday, August 18 2017 1:19 AM EDT2017-08-18 05:19:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock.   "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock.   "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other 

    >>

  • Family holds Christmas early for father with terminal cancer

    Family holds Christmas early for father with terminal cancer

    Friday, August 18 2017 1:15 AM EDT2017-08-18 05:15:03 GMT
    Courtesy Becky Odum's Facebook pageCourtesy Becky Odum's Facebook page

     FRISCO, Tex. - A Frisco, Texas family is having Christmas early this year, after receiving some unfortunate news- David Odum, husband and father, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. According to Fox 4 News, the family has issued an online challenge, met by supporters across the globe.    David's wife Becky got out the Christmas decorations and took to Facebook to share David's diagnosis, asking for family and friends to hang up their 

    >>

     FRISCO, Tex. - A Frisco, Texas family is having Christmas early this year, after receiving some unfortunate news- David Odum, husband and father, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. According to Fox 4 News, the family has issued an online challenge, met by supporters across the globe.    David's wife Becky got out the Christmas decorations and took to Facebook to share David's diagnosis, asking for family and friends to hang up their 

    >>

  • Man dead after crashing ATV in southwestern Montana

    Man dead after crashing ATV in southwestern Montana

    Friday, August 18 2017 12:26 AM EDT2017-08-18 04:26:12 GMT
    Man dead after crashing ATV in southwestern MontanaMan dead after crashing ATV in southwestern Montana

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A man is dead after crashing his all-terrain vehicle on a remote trail in southwestern Montana. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports a search that included two helicopters was launched after 76-year-old Stanley Hamilton's wife reported him overdue Wednesday night. The Bozeman man had been riding his ATV in the Little Bear area near the mouth of Gallatin Canyon. His body was found early Thursday morning on a 

    >>

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A man is dead after crashing his all-terrain vehicle on a remote trail in southwestern Montana. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports a search that included two helicopters was launched after 76-year-old Stanley Hamilton's wife reported him overdue Wednesday night. The Bozeman man had been riding his ATV in the Little Bear area near the mouth of Gallatin Canyon. His body was found early Thursday morning on a 

    >>
    •   