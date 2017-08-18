Grand Teton park to outshine bigger Yellowstone for eclipse

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Grand Teton National Park sits in the shadow of its world-renowned neighbor, Yellowstone National Park.



But thanks to Monday's solar eclipse, it's expected to outshine even Yellowstone for at least a day. Grand Teton is directly in the path of the total solar eclipse - where the sun is completely blocked by the moon.



The park is expecting its busiest day ever for the eclipse, with congestion and traffic that's regularly seen in Yellowstone.



Grand Teton is one of two U.S. national parks and 21 National Park Service-operated sites nationwide that the total eclipse will pass over.



Grand Teton has prepared detailed plans for the eclipse and brought in about 10 additional rangers from elsewhere, including some from Yellowstone.

