Grand Teton park to outshine bigger Yellowstone for eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock. "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other>>
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday. 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot.>>
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
Using a pinhole projector to view the eclipse
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you didn't get a chance to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, there's a different way you can still view the eclipse. It's called a pinhole projector, and it's a fun arts and crafts project you can do with your kids at home. All you need is an old cereal box, scissors, a white sheet of paper, tape and aluminum foil. Here's more information here: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/how-make-pinhole-projector-view-solar-eclipse>>
Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges.>>
How many nukes does North Korea really have?
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. assessments of the size of North Korea's nuclear arsenal vary wildly. Some conclude North Korea has or can make 30 to 60 nuclear weapons. Estimates by civilian experts cloud the picture. They guess North Korea has just a dozen to about 30 weapons. Size matters and not knowing makes it harder to develop a policy for deterrence and for the U.S. to defend itself and allies in the region.>>
The latest on Oregon eclipse traffic
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on traffic in Oregon in preparation for the total solar eclipse (all times local): 8:40 p.m. Authorities have reopened a central Oregon highway after motorists heading to a solar eclipse festival jammed the road, leading to a partial closing and rerouting of traffic. Prineville police tweeted that U.S. Highway 26 near Prineville was back open to traffic just after 8 p.m.>>
Grand Teton park to outshine bigger Yellowstone for eclipse
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Grand Teton National Park sits in the shadow of its world-renowned neighbor, Yellowstone National Park. But thanks to Monday's solar eclipse, it's expected to outshine even Yellowstone for at least a day. Grand Teton is directly in the path of the total solar eclipse - where the sun is completely blocked by the moon.>>
Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock. "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 17th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 17th.>>
Family holds Christmas early for father with terminal cancer
FRISCO, Tex. - A Frisco, Texas family is having Christmas early this year, after receiving some unfortunate news- David Odum, husband and father, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. According to Fox 4 News, the family has issued an online challenge, met by supporters across the globe. David's wife Becky got out the Christmas decorations and took to Facebook to share David's diagnosis, asking for family and friends to hang up their>>
Man dead after crashing ATV in southwestern Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A man is dead after crashing his all-terrain vehicle on a remote trail in southwestern Montana. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports a search that included two helicopters was launched after 76-year-old Stanley Hamilton's wife reported him overdue Wednesday night. The Bozeman man had been riding his ATV in the Little Bear area near the mouth of Gallatin Canyon. His body was found early Thursday morning on a>>
“What are you grateful for today?” sign evokes positive thinking in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’ve driven down 37th Avenue between Grand and Perry on Spokane’s South Hill, you’ve probably seen a sign that reads “What are you grateful for today?” Trevor Finchamp hung the sign on his tree in his front yard earlier this summer. “I think when someone drives by they get a quick glimpse of it on this street,” said Finchamp. “But maybe that thought sticks in their heads for a couple minutes and gives them>>
Family says 'Help me Hayley' after roof issue
ATHOL, Idaho - So many of us are dreading winter, but likely nothing like one North Idaho family. Last winter, their roof began to leak causing caused flooding and countless sleepless nights. The family said they were getting nowhere on their own until they said, Help me Hayley. "You do anything for your kids," Karen Jensen said. Karen's daughter Leslie is in her late 40's, but as so many mothers can relate to, she'll always be her baby. "More than>>
Parking lot safety: what to look for
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman and her child are continuing to recover after being sent to the hospital Wednesday night when they got hit by a car in a Costco parking lot. The two were initially trapped under the vehicle. Though the case is still under investigation, we wanted to know, what makes a parking lot safe? Gordon Meth, a transportation Engineer with Robson Forensic says the bigger the shopping center, the greater the risks. Consider>>
