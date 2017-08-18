The latest on Oregon eclipse traffic - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The latest on Oregon eclipse traffic

Posted: Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on traffic in Oregon in preparation for the total solar eclipse (all times local):
    
8:40 p.m.
    
Authorities have reopened a central Oregon highway after motorists heading to a solar eclipse festival jammed the road, leading to a partial closing and rerouting of traffic.
    
Prineville police tweeted that U.S. Highway 26 near Prineville was back open to traffic just after 8 p.m.
    
The Symbiosis festival in a rural area of Crook County is expected to draw up to 35,000 people over the next four days before Monday's eclipse.
    
Up to 1 million visitors are expected in Oregon for the total solar eclipse on Monday.
    
More than 200,000 are expected to converge in central Oregon.
    
___
    
5:25 p.m.
    
Authorities have closed the eastbound lane of a central Oregon highway because of a 30-mile traffic jam leading to a solar eclipse festival.
    
Peter Murphy, spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said traffic was backed up Thursday about 14 miles on U.S. Highway 26 near Prineville and another 14 or 15 miles to the festival venue on a local road.
    
Authorities are directing traffic to an alternative route using local roads and U.S. Forest Service roads.
    
The Symbiosis festival in a rural area of Crook County is expected to draw up to 35,000 people over the next four days before Monday's eclipse. Prineville police tweeted that cars were at a standstill.
    
Up to 1 million visitors are expected in Oregon for the total solar eclipse on Monday.
    
More than 200,000 are expected in central Oregon.

Eclipse traffic already heavy on Thursday  in central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Traffic is already a headache in central Oregon as thousands of people arrive before Monday's total solar eclipse.
    
Traffic was backed up early Thursday on U.S. Highway 26 west of Prineville, the last town before the turnoff for an eclipse-themed festival that's expected to attract 30,000 people in a remote area with narrow, one-lane roads. A handful of gas stations in Bend and Prineville also temporarily ran out of fuel Wednesday before getting restocked.
    
In Madras, to the north, traffic was also picking up Thursday but so far there were no traffic jams. The town of about 6,000 is considered one of the best viewing locations in the nation and is expecting at least 100,000 people to pass through over the next four days.
    
_____
    
This story has been corrected to show that traffic was backing west of Prineville Thursday morning, not east.
    
Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail

    Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-08-18 06:37:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock.   "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock.   "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other 

    >>

  • Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'

    Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'

    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-08-17 17:59:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents.  Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who police believe shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents.  Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard. 

    >>

  • Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack

    Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack

    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-08-17 21:38:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday.  41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday.  41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • How many nukes does North Korea really have?

    How many nukes does North Korea really have?

    Friday, August 18 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-08-18 11:51:27 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. assessments of the size of North Korea's nuclear arsenal vary wildly.  Some conclude North Korea has or can make 30 to 60 nuclear weapons. Estimates by civilian experts cloud the picture. They guess North Korea has just a dozen to about 30 weapons. Size matters and not knowing makes it harder to develop a policy for deterrence and for the U.S. to defend itself and allies in the region.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. assessments of the size of North Korea's nuclear arsenal vary wildly.  Some conclude North Korea has or can make 30 to 60 nuclear weapons. Estimates by civilian experts cloud the picture. They guess North Korea has just a dozen to about 30 weapons. Size matters and not knowing makes it harder to develop a policy for deterrence and for the U.S. to defend itself and allies in the region.

    >>

  • The latest on Oregon eclipse traffic

    The latest on Oregon eclipse traffic

    Friday, August 18 2017 7:35 AM EDT2017-08-18 11:35:59 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on traffic in Oregon in preparation for the total solar eclipse (all times local): 8:40 p.m. Authorities have reopened a central Oregon highway after motorists heading to a solar eclipse festival jammed the road, leading to a partial closing and rerouting of traffic.      Prineville police tweeted that U.S. Highway 26 near Prineville was back open to traffic just after 8 p.m.

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on traffic in Oregon in preparation for the total solar eclipse (all times local): 8:40 p.m. Authorities have reopened a central Oregon highway after motorists heading to a solar eclipse festival jammed the road, leading to a partial closing and rerouting of traffic.      Prineville police tweeted that U.S. Highway 26 near Prineville was back open to traffic just after 8 p.m.

    >>

  • Grand Teton park to outshine bigger Yellowstone for eclipse

    Grand Teton park to outshine bigger Yellowstone for eclipse

    Friday, August 18 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-08-18 11:27:05 GMT

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Grand Teton National Park sits in the shadow of its world-renowned neighbor, Yellowstone National Park. But thanks to Monday's solar eclipse, it's expected to outshine even Yellowstone for at least a day. Grand Teton is directly in the path of the total solar eclipse - where the sun is completely blocked by the moon.   

    >>

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Grand Teton National Park sits in the shadow of its world-renowned neighbor, Yellowstone National Park. But thanks to Monday's solar eclipse, it's expected to outshine even Yellowstone for at least a day. Grand Teton is directly in the path of the total solar eclipse - where the sun is completely blocked by the moon.   

    >>
    •   