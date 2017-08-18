33 children die in India is 2-day span possibly due to oxygen shortage

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Dozens of children died last week in a government hospital in northeastern India, prompting public outcry over whether an oxygen shortage was to blame. Answers remain unclear, but doctors who have spent decades treating sick kids in the area say the incident is a symptom of a greater problem: Chronic mismanagement, corruption and outright negligence are worsening encephalitis outbreaks that sicken thousands of children every year.



Thirty-three children died Aug. 10 and 11 at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, around the time there was a disruption in the oxygen supply. A team of experts concluded that the interruption was not responsible for the deaths, but that has failed to quell national fury.



Doctors say they hope the national spotlight will force officials to focus on another neglected problem: encephalitis.

