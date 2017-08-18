33 children die in India is 2-day span possibly due to oxygen shortage

33 children die in India is 2-day span possibly due to oxygen shortagePosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail
Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock. "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock. "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other>>
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who police believe shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack
Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday. 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday. 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot.>>
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
Using a pinhole projector to view the eclipse
Using a pinhole projector to view the eclipse
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you didn't get a chance to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, there's a different way you can still view the eclipse. It's called a pinhole projector, and it's a fun arts and crafts project you can do with your kids at home. All you need is an old cereal box, scissors, a white sheet of paper, tape and aluminum foil. Here's more information here: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/how-make-pinhole-projector-view-solar-eclipse>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you didn't get a chance to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, there's a different way you can still view the eclipse. It's called a pinhole projector, and it's a fun arts and crafts project you can do with your kids at home. All you need is an old cereal box, scissors, a white sheet of paper, tape and aluminum foil. Here's more information here: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/how-make-pinhole-projector-view-solar-eclipse>>
Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business
Man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat assault at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at a local business Wednesday evening. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder among other charges.>>