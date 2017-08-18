WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest

Roof top Eclipse Party at 3 Eyed Fish - (1970 Keene Rd, Richland, WA 99352) Join us on the roof top for this once in a lifetime event !!! We will be serving pastries and Mimosas while we watch the eclipse Monday morning the 21st at 8:00am from our roof top deck. Reservation required seating is limited 628-3255. You will need to provide your own viewing glasses

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Badger Mountain Vineyard! - (1106 N Jurupa St, Kennewick, Washington 99338)

Come experience this once in a lifetime event surrounded by good friends, wine, and our scenic vineyard! Gourmet Grub Bus food truck will be here at the Tasting Room offering pancakes, waffles, and additional breakfast menu items. DJ Richocet will be here from 8:30am-12pm for your musical entertainment! From our location, the eclipse begins at 9:09 a.m.. Max eclipse viewing time will be at 10:24 a.m. and the eclipse ends at 11.44 a.m. *We will be offering solar eclipse viewing glasses for sale at the Tasting Room. All ages welcome! RSVP's recommended! Please call the Tasting Room for more information: 509-627-4986