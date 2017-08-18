WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland NorthwestPosted: Updated:
Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video.>>
WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest
KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.>>
Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands. Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall.>>
PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!
Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures! Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page! MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS>>
One couple's special eclipse plan in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - What are you doing on the day of the eclipse? Most are probably just going to view it, but one couple wanted to make it extra special. They’re getting married in Spokane on Monday. Ralph Fishburn is the officiant of the wedding. He’s done unique weddings before, including one at the start line of Bloomsday.>>
How to get free eclipse glasses
ATHOL, Idaho - With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park. Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket.>>
Police hunt suspected TV thief in 'I'm Broke Baby' T-shirt
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Police in suburban Kansas City are on the hunt for a man accused of stealing a TV while wearing a T-shirt with the phrase "I'm Broke Baby" on it. The Lee's Summit Police Department says on its Facebook page Monday that "yes, we realize his shirt is ironic!" A photo on the page shows the man wearing the black and white shirt, a matching ball cap and sunglasses.>>
PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!
Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures! Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page! MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS>>
WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest
KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.>>
Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands. Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall.>>
Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video.>>
One couple's special eclipse plan in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - What are you doing on the day of the eclipse? Most are probably just going to view it, but one couple wanted to make it extra special. They’re getting married in Spokane on Monday. Ralph Fishburn is the officiant of the wedding. He’s done unique weddings before, including one at the start line of Bloomsday.>>
US, Canada, Mexico pledge quick work to update NAFTA
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S., Canadian and Mexican negotiators are pledging to work quickly to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 23-year-old pact that President Donald Trump has called the worst trade deal in history. Wrapping up the first round of NAFTA renegotiation talks Sunday, the three countries said they planned to meet again in Mexico Sept. 1-5, in Canada in late September and back in the United States in October.>>
Prosecutors: Chicago slaying was part of sexual fantasy
CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors say the fatal stabbing of a hairstylist in Chicago was part of a sexual fantasy hatched online between a professor and university employee. An Illinois state prosecutor told an initial court hearing Sunday in Chicago that the plan was to kill someone and then for the two men to kill themselves.>>
Trump to address nation Monday on Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump plans to address the nation on his strategy for the war in Afghanistan. The White House says Trump will speak to the country on Monday at 9 p.m. EDT from Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia. Trump and his national security team met Friday at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland to reach agreement on a strategy.>>
Remembering the events of Ruby Ridge 25 years later
HAYDEN, Idaho - Ruby Ridge, nestled in the Selkirk Mountains was a place Randy Weaver, his wife Vicki, and their four children: Sammi, Sara, Rachael and Elishaba, called home. It was miles from society and a life they one knew in Iowa. But little did they know the federal government watched their every step. Federal agents kept a close eye on Randy and his family after they went to an Aryan Nations camp near Hayden Lake run by Richard Butler several times.>>
