Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest

Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland NorthwestPosted: Updated:
SPOKANE AREA:
- True West Trail Rides Horseback Eclipse Viewing Trail Ride - (N Aubrey L White Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99224)
SOLAR ECLIPSE RIDE - Reserve your spot on Monday, August 21st as we follow the trail up to Columbia Mountain's summit, home of a restored 1914 fire lookout cabin and experience the solar eclipse at 6780 feet in the Colville National Forest. This will be a once in a lifetime opportunity - a round trip ride of approx. 8 miles (4-5 hours). We meet at 9am and begin the ride up as the sky darkens arriving at the top for a break, snacks and darkness. We will ride back down as the sun emerges from behind the moon. Limited space available, 12 years and older. $240 per person - message for details and questions.
- Fairchild Air Force Base - (Miller Park on Fairchild Air Force Base)
Come out to Miller Park to safely experience the Solar Eclipse. The Force Support Squadron will be posted up from 0900-1200 with a limited supply FREE Eclipse glasses (NASA Approved), music, and fun facts entertaining the kids and the science lovers alike. Bring your family and a couple of lawn chairs for this very rare natural phenomenon! The partial eclipse begins at 9:12 a.m., followed by the maximum eclipse at 10:27 a.m. (91% Coverage), ending at 11:47 a.m.
- Eastern Washington University - (Roos Field -1136 Washington St; Cheney, Washington 99004)
Come join the EWU Astronomy Club in viewing the solar eclipse on August 21st! Eclipse Glasses will be for sale for $5 each on the day of the event! Snacks and drinks will be provided for a small donation. We hope to see you at this rare event!
- Mobius Science Center Solar Eclipse Viewing Party - (331 N Post Street, Spokane, Washington 99201)
Join Mobius Children's Museum & Science Center for a once in a lifetime viewing party! The viewing party is free and open to the public for the FIRST 200 ECLIPSE CHASERS! Mobius will provide complimentary Solar Eclipse glasses (NASA approved). Our viewing party will also include a variety of sun-themed hands-on activities such as: sun printing, pin hole eclipse viewers, galaxy slime, space rocks, sun necklaces, plus more!
- Barrel-Aged Extravaganza at Beerocracy - (911 W Garland Ave, Spokane, WA 99205)
Deschutes Black Butte Reserve has landed - and we're having a solar eclipse!
To celebrate, we'll be pouring 5 barrel-aged beers from Deschutes:
* 2016 Abyss
* 2016 Scotch barrel-aged Abyss
* 2016 Brandy barrel-aged Abyss
* Black Butte Reserve XXIX
* 2015 Jubel
Flights, full pours, and limited numbers of bottles will be available.
- Deer Park Library - (208 S Forest Ave, Deer Park, Washington 99006)
This is the big day! Weather permitting, we will safely view the partial eclipse. Stop by the library to make a pinhole projector to safely view the eclipse. We will have a limited number of sun-filter viewing glasses. All ages
SPOKANE VALLEY:
- SOS: Eclipse Viewing Event At Valley Mission Park - (11123 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, Washington 78572)
Come out to Mission Park anytime between 9am and 11:45am, earn a smilie, get your SOS Passport Event Space stamped, and mix and mingle with geocachers that like looking up. We're planning to have some special glasses or other eclipse viewing things. See you there! The Sustainability of Spokane GeoTour is sponsored by Cache Advance, and by donation from local cachers. We hope you enjoy the tour!
NORTH IDAHO:
- Coeur d'Alene Lake Cruise - SOLD OUT
- Coeur d'Alene Resort Brunch - SOLD OUT
- Community Library Network At Hayden - (8385 N Government Way, Hayden, Idaho 83835)
This event is for kids aged 4-12 , they will build viewers to safely watch the eclipse with and then after the event, The Hired Grill will be providing fresh grilled Hot Dogs and cold beverages for the children or anyone who is in need of a meal.
- Solar Eclipse Horseback Ride at Western Pleasure Guest Ranch - (1413 Upper Gold Creek Rd, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864)
Join us for a Solar Eclipse Horseback Ride to The Big Hill to view this amazing event. Arrive at Western Pleasure Guest Ranch at 8:30 am for orientation and head out on a guided horseback ride at 9:15, just as the eclipse begins. We will ride to the highest point on the ranch, The Big Hill, to spend 1/2 hour viewing the eclipse during its peak. The ride concludes at 11:30. Cost is $95 per person. Reservations are required and space is very limited. Call (888)863-9066 to make your reservation. *Age and weight restrictions apply.
- University of Idaho Vandal Solar Eclipse Viewing Party - (Idaho Commons: 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow, ID 83844)
Get together to view the partial solar eclipse at the Vandal Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on the first day of classes. Hosted by the Department of Student Involvement in partnership with the Idaho Space Grant Consortium Vandals are welcome to chill-out with safe viewing shades and snacks as KUOI-FM blasts some far-out tunes.
- Solar Eclipse at Schweitzer! - (10000 Schweitzer Mountain Rd, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864)
Be with us on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 to watch the eclipse of the sun from the summit of Schweitzer! We will open the Great Escape Quad early at 8:30am, lift ticket required, and the first 150 people on site will get free viewing glasses! Sky House at Schweitzer will be open with 'grab-n-go' fare available in The Red Hawk Cafe. For more information or to book a room, call 1-877-487-4643.
- Silver Mountain Total Solar Eclipse 2017 - (610 Bunker Ave, Kellogg, Idaho 83837)
Make sure you get a good view by joining us to watch the eclipse at Silver Mountain Resort. Our mountain top venue makes for a great location to view the eclipse. Take a scenic gondola ride to 5,700 feet and grab a bite to eat from our special eclipse menu (coming soon) at the Mountain House Grill. This event is free with the purchase of a gondola ticket, and we will be opening early for this event beginning at 8 am. The first 150 people to purchase their gondola ticket will receive free glasses certified by NASA to protect your eyes from the sun. We expect about 90% obscuration at Silver Mountain.
TRI-CITIES:
- Bechtel National Planetarium - CBC (Address: 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, WA 99301)
Make a trip out to CBC, where we will still enjoy 96% coverage of the solar eclipse. Our staff will have several solar telescopes available for safe sun viewing in front of the Observatory. We will also be handing out solar eclipse viewing glasses to attendees (while supplies last). Bring a chair, sunscreen, and a bottle of water to help prepare yourself for our Tri-Cities heat! At the Planetarium, we will be live-streaming the eclipse from sites within the path of totality in our lobby, and running a short informational film on eclipses in our theater every half hour. You won't want to miss this special event! Parking will be available at both the observatory and planetarium. Questions? Email planetarium@columbiabasin.edu
-
Roof top Eclipse Party at 3 Eyed Fish - (1970 Keene Rd, Richland, WA 99352)
Join us on the roof top for this once in a lifetime event !!! We will be serving pastries and Mimosas while we watch the eclipse Monday morning the 21st at 8:00am from our roof top deck. Reservation required seating is limited 628-3255. You will need to provide your own viewing glasses
-
Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Badger Mountain Vineyard! - (1106 N Jurupa St, Kennewick, Washington 99338)
Come experience this once in a lifetime event surrounded by good friends, wine, and our scenic vineyard! Gourmet Grub Bus food truck will be here at the Tasting Room offering pancakes, waffles, and additional breakfast menu items. DJ Richocet will be here from 8:30am-12pm for your musical entertainment! From our location, the eclipse begins at 9:09 a.m.. Max eclipse viewing time will be at 10:24 a.m. and the eclipse ends at 11.44 a.m. *We will be offering solar eclipse viewing glasses for sale at the Tasting Room. All ages welcome! RSVP's recommended! Please call the Tasting Room for more information: 509-627-4986
