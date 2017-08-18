A cure for peanut allergy?

SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock. "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other