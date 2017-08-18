A cure for peanut allergy? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

A cure for peanut allergy?

Scientists may have found a cure for the peanut allergy.

The experimental treatment combines a probiotic with small daily doses of peanut protein. It was tested on a group of Australian children four years ago, and after 18 months, more than 80 percent no longer showed symptoms of peanut allergy.

Now a follow up study finds the majority of these children are still able to eat peanuts without an allergic reaction.

