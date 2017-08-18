3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash

Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week.

RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital. Police said as of Thursday they are in stable condition in a Calgary hospital. Sadly, however, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a young infant were declared dead at the scene.

Due to Canada's Federal Privacy Act, names have not been released, but authorities confirmed the family in the SUV is from Spokane Valley. Our thoughts are will the family during this unimaginable time.