Arpaio pardon would refute key theme in immigration debate

The possibility of President Donald Trump pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has led to criticism that absolving his conviction would contradict a key theme in the immigration debate.

"The rule of law" has been invoked by politicians as they pushed for tougher immigration measures and argued that no one - no matter who you are - is above the law.

Three of Arizona's Democratic U.S. representatives say Trump shouldn't pardon Arpaio for disobeying a court order and that the rule of law should be applied to the former sheriff.

Republican Reps. Paul Gosar and Trent Franks voiced support for a pardon.

The offices of the other Republican members of Arizona's congressional delegation didn't respond to interview requests, including Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake and Reps. Andy Biggs, David Schweikert and Martha McSally.

